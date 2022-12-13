BILLINGS — The Billings West Golden Bears boys wrestling team knew it had to be #MollyStrong for teammate Quinn Hale.
And the Bears did just that Tuesday night under the light at the Golden Dome with a 58-15 Eastern AA wrestling victory over crosstown rival Billings Skyview.
And the Skyview girls wrestling team’s efforts on focusing on the basics is working for them as the Falcons dispatched the Bears 30-12 to begin the night.
If you like aggressive wrestling and pins, the Duals in the Dome were the place to be as overall 18 falls were recorded on the night. All seven of the girls matches were ended by pin and 11 of the boys matches were decided by fall.
Bears earn the victory for the Hale family
Before the boys dual, a moment of silence was held for Molly Hale, who passed away from cancer over the weekend. Molly’s son, Quinn Hale, is a sophomore on the West wrestling team.
The West coaches and wrestlers sported pink #MollyStrong shirts throughout the night and definitely wanted to do their best to honor Molly.
“It meant a lot to us knowing we had to do this for him (Quinn) and stay strong for him and show him we’d be there every step of the way,” said West senior Jesse Aarness, a two-time state champion and three-time finalist.
West coach Jeremy Hernandez said the Hale family is a part of the Bears’ wrestling family and supporting each other is important to the program.
“We are a family and this team is a huge family,” said Hernandez. “We support each other in every aspect outside wrestling. We felt like we needed to support Quinn and his family and made sure he knows we are there for him.”
On the mat the Bears sure wrestled like a team on a mission, capturing 10 of the 13 matches, including nine wins by fall. Second-ranked West, the runner-up at the Mining City Duals in Butte, ran its season record to 6-1.
“It felt nice to see our hard work pay off,” said Aarness (145 pounds), who picked up his 100th career win with a pin in 16 seconds. “We are one of the top teams and have to go out and perform when it matters the most.”
For the Bears, their second-place showing at the Mining City Duals was their best since they captured the tourney the year they last won state, the 1993-94 season, said Hernandez.
Now, Hernandez said he hopes for big things for the Bears this weekend at the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic and at the Huntley Project Duals, where West will send two JV teams Saturday.
“We will enjoy this victory tonight. It was a solid win for us,” he said. “We are looking forward to the CMR Holiday Classic.”
Young Falcons quickly learning
In the girls dual, Skyview won five matches by pin and West two.
Skyview coach Bryan Emborg said there are 23 Falcons out this year for the girls team and 17 are newcomers.
“We have a lot of new girls and a lot of work to do,” he said. “They are putting the work in and they are coming.”
Sophomore Haven Ferguson (165) picked up a pin for Skyview in 3:56. She said the desire is there for the Falcons, who finished third at state last year, this season.
“It was a really good team win,” Ferguson said. “Our girls worked hard and even the ones who didn’t win tried their best.”
One of the Falcons’ newcomers, freshman Taylee Moss (126), is in her first year of wrestling. On Tuesday, she picked up her first victory with a pin.
“It feels amazing. It was incredible,” said Moss. “All the hard work was worth it.”
