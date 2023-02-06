Billings West wrestling team at practice Monday

The Billings West wrestling team listens to instruction from head coach Jeremy Hernandez at practice on Monday. 

 JOHN LETASKY, 406mtsports.com

BILLINGS — The Golden Bears are ready for the moment.

Billings West’s wrestlers are comfortable and confident heading into the State AA boys wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Tags

Load comments