BILLINGS — The Golden Bears are ready for the moment.
Billings West’s wrestlers are comfortable and confident heading into the State AA boys wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The West wrestling team has the attitude of, yes they are capable of bringing home the school’s first team state wrestling championship since 1994, and, they are all aiming to do their best for themselves and their teammates, while also enjoying the experience of competing at state.
“That’s the goal every year is to win a state title,” said West senior Chris Garcia, who was second at the Eastern AA divisional at 182 pounds.
For West, through hard work and dedication winning a state title has become a realistic goal for the Bears, who finished third at last year’s Class AA championships.
West, already with tournament wins at the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic and Tom LeProwse Invitational in Bozeman, had a strong showing in Belgrade. The Bears outdistanced Billings Senior and Great Falls 265-246.5 for the Eastern AA title.
West freshman Makael Aguayo (103) — one of three Bears individual champions at the seeding tournament along with Zach Morse (113), and Keyan Hernandez (120) — said the Bears aim to bring the positive momentum from the seeding tournament to the Metra.
“We had a really good attitude last weekend at divisionals,” Aguayo said, “and that will carry over to state.”
The second-ranked Bears figure to once again have to tangle with the Broncs and Bison this weekend. They also are aware that Kalispell Flathead is a powerhouse. The Braves won the Western AA seeding tourney, 302-254.5, over second-place Butte. Third-place Helena Capital tallied 236 points.
However, the Bears aren’t worried about trying to keep pace with other teams. The Bears are reasoning that if they take care of their own business, good things will happen — both individually and as a team.
“Really, we just have to worry about our own selves,” said West junior Keyan Hernandez, a two-time state champion and Iowa commit. “Of course we want to be state champions, but we want individual success, too.”
Billings West 15th-year coach Jeremy Hernandez, the father of Keyan Hernandez and a state champion wrestler at 125 pounds on that 1994 Bears team, said that while Flathead is the favorite he likes the position the Bears have put themselves in entering the big dance.
“At this point, it could be anybody’s title,” Hernandez said. “Flathead is obviously No. 1 and with us at No. 2 we have something to work for. We would love to beat Flathead and be team state champions, but there is work ahead and we’ve got to focus on that.”
Coach Hernandez said he was proud of the Bears’ performance in Belgrade.
Overall, the Bears had three wrestlers place first, four claim second, four finish third, four take fifth, three finish sixth, four take seventh and two place eighth at divisionals.
“We had a really good weekend,” Hernandez said. “Qualifying 24 is really good. We almost got 25 in, but that’s the luck of the draw. Twenty-four is a solid number for us to bring into the state tournament.”
While the Bears know they can experience both individual success and team success at Metra, they also have the mindset that they want to also enjoy the experience. However, by also having fun that doesn’t mean the Bears are just content being there — that’s hardly the case.
“He’s (coach Hernandez) preached to everyone for us to go out there and give it our best. If we wrestle hard, we can win it,” said Keyan Hernandez. “We have to go without pressure and go have fun.
“My dad wants us to win it, but he wants us to have success and to get better individually, too. That’s why he’s one of the best coaches. He puts us first, in front of him.”
Aguayo, who is definitely looking forward to his first time wrestling at the state tourney after years watching as a young fan, believes in his teammates and knows they believe in themselves. He said the whole team is up to the task of wrestling their best this Friday and Saturday.
“I think we have a really good chance and will have a lot of placers,” Aguayo said. “Not just our varsity guys, but our JV guys have a really good chance of placing, too.”
Garcia said the Bears will be following a time-tested formula at the Metra.
“Our chances are pretty good,” Garcia said. “We’ve got to take it one match at a time and focus on who is in front of us and not in the outcome.
“Just go out there and try and be tough and stay tough and wrestle with a lot of heart and not only wrestle for yourself, but your teammates. Wrestling for a state title takes everyone.”
