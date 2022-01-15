BILLINGS — Desire and determination are good qualities for a wrestler to have.
In fact, as a combination they can make a wrestler hard to beat.
Billings West’s Bella Hernandez possesses both of those traits.
Hernandez is determined as the homestretch of the girls wrestling season plays out.
Come Feb. 10-12 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Hernandez aspires to be standing atop the 126-pound podium when the medals and bracket are awarded.
The junior sure looks like she could be in position to claim the championship with a 14-1 record. Hernandez wrestled to a 3-0 mark on Saturday with a 4-1 decision, a fall in 1:36 and a 9-5 victory to claim the 126-pound bracket at the Billings Girls Wrestling Mixer at the Golden Dome.
“My goal is to take state at 126 and that’s pretty much it,” said Hernandez after she captured her second victory of the day on Saturday.
The only blemish on Hernandez’ record this year was at the CMR Holiday Classic in Great Falls just prior to Christmas. Hernandez was pinned in 3:43 by Lili Schubarth of Simms in the semifinals. She would injury default out of the tourney and place sixth after butting heads against her opponent in the next match.
Hernandez would like to match up with Schubarth — who finished second to Kalispell Flathead’s Hania Halverson at CMR — again, possibly at state.
“She is my competition right now,” said Hernandez. “I’m hoping to see her at state and I’ll beat her this time.”
While Hernandez said she suffered a concussion at the CMR tourney after banging her head against her opponent’s head, she did say she is now cleared and ready to go.
“It was really scary,” she said. “I was out for two weeks and missed a dual because of it.”
The concussion didn’t diminish Hernandez’ love of the sport.
“I still love it the same as I always have; probably even more,” she said.
Hernandez is coached at West by her father, first-year Golden Bears girls coach Gabe Hernandez.
Being coached by your dad has benefits and drawbacks, but is generally a positive, said Hernandez.
“It’s good, but also sometimes a lot of pressure,” she said, “but it’s helped me grow as a wrestler so much.”
Coach Hernandez also said the position of being the head coach for his daughter can present challenges, but is it also very rewarding.
“It’s good to get to spend that time with her and do something positive outside the house,” he said. “It can be a little testing, sometimes she forgets I’m her coach.
“She does a great job stepping up as a team captain. She takes a lot of pride in leading and helping.”
Last season, Hernandez placed fourth for Lockwood at the inaugural girls wrestling state tourney at 120 pounds.
This year, West has six girls wrestlers on the team. While that isn’t a large number compared to some schools it is a fair amount of girls on a roster compared to others.
“It is so cool. I was really excited,” about becoming a Bear said Hernandez. “Last year I went to Lockwood and I was the only girl.”
At the Bozeman Invitational on Jan. 8, Hernandez (126), Makenzee Neal (138) and Marika Bonner (285) all won individual titles for the Bears.
On Saturday, West finished fourth with 50 points while first-place Billings Senior had 156 points. While the Bears don’t have the depth to compete for a team title, Hernandez is proud of how the team is growing and wrestling individually. She does feel that eventually the Bears will also grow the team to larger numbers.
“It’s impossible for us to take first, but I think we outwork and do better at the tournaments than the other teams,” she said. “Everyone places and most of our girls are brand new.”
Hernandez said she wants to wrestle in college and would like to one day be a special education or kindergarten teacher.
It turns out, Hernandez is also determined off the mat.
This past Thursday and Friday semester testing occurred for high school students. Hernandez said she had straight A’s entering the testing.
Gabe Hernandez had a big smile on his face when asked about his daughter’s grades. He believes his daughter did well on her tests, but said, “we’ll find out” cheerfully when asked if she’d have a perfect report card.
Bella was confident her tests went well.
“That’s also a goal is to get straight A’s the entire year,” she said.
“I take school as my priority first. I make sure I study and get all my homework done and then wrestling. You have to be a student before a wrestler.”
One can be sure Hernandez will be prepared to wrestle at the Metra come February.
