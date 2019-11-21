BILLINGS — Billings West's Brooke Cicierski has signed a letter of intent to join the women's wrestling team at the University of Providence.
Cicierski is a senior at West and enters her third year on the Golden Bears team.
"She's a hard worker. She's done what she needs to do," West coach Jeremy Hernandez said. "She's been to camps. She's done a lot of offseason training. Providence sees something special in her."
