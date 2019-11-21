Billings West's Brooke Cicierski and Bears coach Jeremy Hernandez

Billings West's Brooke Cicierski, left, has signed to join the women's wrestling team at the University of Providence. Bears coach Jeremy Hernandez is also pictured. 

 Courtesy photo

BILLINGS — Billings West's Brooke Cicierski has signed a letter of intent to join the women's wrestling team at the University of Providence.

Cicierski is a senior at West and enters her third year on the Golden Bears team.

"She's a hard worker. She's done what she needs to do," West coach Jeremy Hernandez said. "She's been to camps. She's done a lot of offseason training. Providence sees something special in her."

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments