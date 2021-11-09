BILLINGS — Billings West senior wrestler Jase Van Pelt announced on social media Tuesday that he will be wrestling at NCAA Division III Cornell College in Iowa next season.
Van Pelt was undefeated last year during his State AA championship season at 113 pounds. He was the state runner-up at 103 pounds as a sophomore.
"I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa!" Van Pelt wrote. "I am very excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to get started. I am very thankful for my family, friends, coaches and teammates that have helped me get here. Go Rams!"
Van Pelt told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that it has been a goal of his since early in his high school career to wrestle at the next level.
"Ever since the end of my sophomore year, something inside of me wanted to keep wrestling and to go to wrestle in college," he said.
Student-athletes at the NCAA D-III level aren't eligible for athletic scholarships. However, according to the classification's website, "roughly 80% of Division III student-athletes receive some form of academic grants or need-based scholarships."
Van Pelt, who has a grade-point average of 3.45 at West, said he would be receiving academic aid, including a Presidential Scholarship. Van Pelt plans on studying international affairs and business.
West coach Jeremy Hernandez said Van Pelt is dedicated to wrestling, competing at events in the summer, and academics.
"I'm really excited for him. He's worked his butt off to get this opportunity," Hernandez said. "It says a lot about all his work he's put into the sport and academics to pursue the next level."
Van Pelt is the second Golden Bear wrestler to recently announce he will be competing at the collegiate level after high school.
In mid-October, West's Drake Rhodes gave an oral commitment to wrestle at Division I Iowa.
Hernandez said Rhodes and Van Pelt are "really good friends."
"With Drake going to Iowa, he's got his teammate 45 minutes away," Hernandez said.
Van Pelt said he and Rhodes have been friends since they started wrestling on the same club team, Team Champs, in sixth grade.
"I'm really excited about that," Van Pelt said of wrestling in the same state as Rhodes. "We've known each other a long time. It's 45 minutes away and we can hang out when we have time off, or on the weekends."
One of Van Pelt's coaches at Cornell will be Matt McDonough, a two-time NCAA champion at the University of Iowa, who has served numerous times as a clinician and counselor at the annual Osos Wrestling Camp at West.
"I'm really excited for it. The coaches, one being McDonough, I've know for a while," Van Pelt said. "All of the coaches are really excited for me to start wrestling for them. That made me excited. They think I'm a really good wrestler."
The first competition for the Bears will be the Mining City Duals Dec. 10-11 in Butte, Hernandez said.
Van Pelt, who plans on competing at 120 pounds this year, is ready to begin his quest for another state title.
"I've been going to a bunch of competitions over the summer and looking forward to the high school season," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.