STILLWATER, Okla. — Billings West senior Brooke Cicierski is the recipient of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award for the state of Montana.
The National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced the state winners of the award on Tuesday. The award singles out outstanding high school senior female wrestlers and is based on wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.
Cicierski has signed a letter of intent to join the women's wrestling team at the University of Providence. She was a member of the Golden Bears for three seasons.
Charmayne DeLong of Moorcroft High School was the Wyoming winner. She will wrestle at Indiana Tech.
The TSHSEA was first presented in 2014. Saunders, a four-time world champion, was the first woman to be inducted as a Distinguished Member into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2006 and was inducted into the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011 according to an article on the website www.teamusa.org.
Regional winners will be announced on May 19 and the national winner will be announced on May 26.
