BILLINGS — Billings West wrestler Drake Rhodes gave a verbal commitment to wrestle for the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program on Friday.
Rhodes, an undefeated State AA champion last year with a 17-0 record at 152 pounds, has a 97-7 career record.
As a freshman he was the 113-pound State AA champion and as a sophomore, Rhodes was the state runner-up at 126 pounds.
“I’m really excited for him. That’s the best program in the country,” West coach Jeremy Hernandez said. “After speaking with the coaches, they all tell me Drake will fit in perfect and thrive in that room. I have no doubt he’ll do what he needs to do to become one of the best wrestlers.”
Rhodes will be a preferred walk-on for the Hawkeyes.
This story will be updated.
