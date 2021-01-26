BILLINGS — It was a main event within a main event Tuesday night at the Golden Dome.
Crosstown matchups are circled on a calendar — or in this modern era the date is programmed into an electronic device — and many times they're a highlight of a student-athlete’s season. Many times only the postseason or another rivalry meeting can surpass the energy of an intra-city clash.
Pre-match introductions in this dual had top-ranked Drake Rhodes of No. 4 Billings West tangling with No. 3 Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview at 152 pounds.
In the end, Rhodes won the anticipated match 8-2 and the Golden Bears triumphed 48-18 to run their record this season to 6-1.
Rhodes, a junior, won the Class AA 113-pound state title in 2019 and was the AA runner-up at 126 last season. Salminen, a sophomore, finished second at the state tourney last year at 152 pounds.
“I knew it would be a good one,” Rhodes said of the match with Salminen. “I always hope I win. You always expect yourself to win. It was a good one.”
Rhodes said before the match he was focused.
“You try not to let it get to your head,” he explained. “But, you are obviously excited to wrestle a good guy.”
The dual started at 205 pounds and West struck first with Max Murphy registering a pin in 1:08. Jadyn Hoff (285) and second-ranked Keyan Hernandez (103) were awarded victories by forfeit and No. 1 ranked Jase Van Pelt scored a fast fall in 27 seconds at 113. In a matter of moments, West was quickly staked to a 24-0 lead.
“The team is definitely doing good and it’s exciting to see all the hard work paying off,” Rhodes said. “The guys are getting what they deserve out there, especially working so hard in the room.”
Skyview’s Hunter Ketchem, ranked fourth in Class AA at 120 pounds and a state titlist last year at 103, scored a pin for the Falcons’ first victory of the night, but West’s Jesse Aarness followed with a pin of his own in 54 seconds at 126 and the Bears led 30-6. Aarness, a sophomore, is ranked No. 1 in the state at 126 pounds and was the state champion at 120 last year.
For the Bears, Gavin Stodtmeister (145) also won by pin. Senior RJ Lowdog (138), ranked third, won by decision, as did Cooper Freitag (170) and Chris Garcia (182) for West.
“We work really hard in the room and it shows out there,” said Bears coach Jeremy Hernandez. “These kids bust their butt in practice and train super hard.”
Hernandez is excited for the Bears, who were ranked No. 1 in the poll released on Jan. 13. West only has one loss on its record, a 41-33 setback to second-ranked and defending state champion Great Falls.
“We are doing well in all areas,” Hernandez said, noting there is always room for improvement. “We are wrestling well on our feet and on top.
“I’m really happy with where we are. We’ll enjoy the dual win and get back in the room tomorrow.”
Talen Barrington (132) and No. 5 Cameron Savaria (160) also won by pin for Skyview (3-4).
“West High is a good team and they outwrestled us tonight,” said Skyview coach Ben Sulser. “We lost every 50-50 match tonight so I have to do a better job of getting our guys prepared. The good news is we are halfway through the season, so we have time to correct our mistakes and get better.”
