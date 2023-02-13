BILLINGS — Two days after winning the school’s first State AA wrestling title in 29 years, members of the Billings West wrestling team were still appreciating the family-like togetherness of the team and soaking in the moment and championship glory Monday afternoon.

The Bears clawed their way back atop the division for the first time since 1994 when coach Jeremy Hernandez was a senior on that title-winning Golden Bears team, to capture the first-place trophy over two days of hard work that concluded Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

