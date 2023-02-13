BILLINGS — Two days after winning the school’s first State AA wrestling title in 29 years, members of the Billings West wrestling team were still appreciating the family-like togetherness of the team and soaking in the moment and championship glory Monday afternoon.
The Bears clawed their way back atop the division for the first time since 1994 when coach Jeremy Hernandez was a senior on that title-winning Golden Bears team, to capture the first-place trophy over two days of hard work that concluded Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
While the Bears and two-time defending state champion Kalispell Flathead entered the championship round tied, Billings West received championship victories by freshman Makael Aguayo (103 pounds), sophomore Zach Morse (113), and junior Keyan Hernandez (120) to clinch the championship. The trio didn’t just win, they won decisively as Aguayo and Morse earned major-decision victories and Hernandez won by technical fall.
When it was all said and done, West outscored the Braves 220.5-211 to claim the first-place trophy.
“We’ve been working for the last three years I’ve been here,” said junior Cooper Freitag, the fifth-place finisher at 182 pounds. “It’s always been the goal. I’m just happy we were able to reach what we’ve been looking for and for it to pay off. It’s been a great achievement for all of us.”
Going into the tournament, West knew that it would take a total team effort to capture the championship. And the Bears — who coach Jeremy Hernandez has repeatedly this season described as a “family” — banded together and wrestled together to the title.
The championship was especially gratifying for Jeremy Hernandez, who has put countless hours into West High wrestling, remaining dedicated to it through some rocky stretches as the Bears built their program. The 15th-year head coach shies away from credit, instead deferring to the wrestlers who dedicate themselves to the sport.
“It’s been a long process, but I wouldn’t change anything,” said coach Hernandez. “The ups and downs have been a good teaching tool for me and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”
West had 11 state placers. Claiming first for the Bears were Makael Aguayo (103), Zach Morse (113), and Keyan Hernandez (120). Jesse Aarness (138) was second for West and Chris Garcia (182) was fourth. Cooper Freitag (182) was fifth. Logan Shores (103), Colby Reichenbach (132), Anthony Garcia (170), Solomon Stortz (205), and Kaden Barrett (285) all placed sixth for West.
“We all had to do our job and we did,” said Keyan Hernandez, who won his third title.
With West having four finalists and Flathead three, Flathead would have to win its three championship bouts at 170, 182 and 205 by bonus points to attempt to rally past West. When Billings Skyview’s Paolo Salminen claimed the title at 170, it sent the West team into a championship frenzy.
“For me, when I knew Paolo won that match and we won the state title, it brought tears to my eyes and my dad (Jeremy Hernandez) finally won a title as a coach and I hugged him,” said Keyan Hernandez, who has committed to wrestle at Iowa.
For Keyan Hernandez, it was a night of celebration. He had won an individual title and the Bears had claimed the ultimate goal — the long-sought team championship.
“My first thoughts after I hugged my dad and my coaches and teammates was ‘Where’s my mom, where’s my sisters, where is my family?’ Hernandez continued. “I gave them all hugs. Anybody who has won a state title, the best part is hugging family after they’ve achieved their goals.”
Aguayo also has a deep family history with West High wrestling as his dad Jason Aguayo was a two-time state titlist for the Bears and a freshman on the 1994 title team.
“What is really sweet is the Bears’ last state title was when my dad was a freshman and we won it,” said Makael Aguayo. “And now I come in as a freshman and we win it again 29 years later.”
Aguayo said the Bears were confident entering the finals. After all, all four of their finalists have impressive resumes. Keyan Hernandez is now a two-time state champion and Morse has now won two titles. The North Dakota State-bound Aarness is now a two-time state champ and four-time finalist. As for Aguayo, he’d entered state with the confidence of being the 103-pound Eastern AA divisional champ.
“Our four guys in the finals were killing it all year,” Aguayo said. “I feel like there wasn’t too much pressure on us. We’ve been dominant all year.”
The Bears were confident entering state as they won the divisional and qualified 24 for the showdown at the Metra, they were aware that they had to wrestle to the best of their abilities. Flathead was a team that had come out on top in a couple of head-to-head duals with West this year and that had won several marquee tourneys.
“We peaked at the right time,” said coach Hernandez. “I kept telling the boys everyone is telling us we can win it, and we appreciate what they are telling us, but we have to still earn the team title and they wrestled better than they had been and they earned it. All the credit goes to the boys.”
The West assistant coaches this year were Ben Reichenbach, Corey Cortez, Jake Hauck, Corey Willis, Aaron Gordon, Hunter Morse and Noah Willson.
As for the key to winning the state title, Freitag thought that the unity of the team stood out.
“This is the team I’ve been a part of where it’s mostly family,” Freitag said. “In the room we are always together and on the same page and doing the same stuff all year and the family came out this weekend.”
Coach Hernandez will always remember this team for climbing the mountain and winning that state title. But, he’ll also remember how close this team was and how they had a common bond and stuck together.
“The thing I’ll remember most about this team is how tight-knit they are as a family and they fight for each other,” he said.
“It’s hard to build team unity and a bond between a team — there are so many personalities. But these guys know each other and love each other and are a family.”
