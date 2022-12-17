BILLINGS — Billings West senior Jesse Aarness has committed to wrestle for North Dakota State.
Aarness, who won his 100th career match on Tuesday, announced his commitment on Thursday on Facebook.
He also confirmed the commitment to NDSU with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Friday night.
Aarness is a two-time state champion for the Golden Bears, winning the State AA title his freshman year at 120 pounds and his junior year at 138. He was the State AA runner-up at 126 pounds as a sophomore.
Aarness, who is ranked second in the State AA boys wrestling rankings at 145 pounds, is the latest Treasure State wrestler to join NDSU.
In November, Carter Schmidt of Belgrade signed a letter of intent to wrestle for the Bison.
There are currently two Montana wrestlers on the Bison roster in junior Michael Weber of Forsyth and freshman Trae Thilmony of Trout Creek.
Aarness is also the second Golden Bear to commit to a Division I wrestling program this year. Earlier this fall Keyan Hernandez, a junior two-time State AA champion for the Golden Bears, committed to wrestle at Iowa.
