Billings West's Keyan Hernandez (top), pictured wrestling in the 113-pound Class AA state championship match at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, has committed to wrestle at the University of Iowa. 

BILLINGS — Billings West junior Keyan Hernandez has committed to wrestle at the University of Iowa.

Hernandez announced the decision on social media Saturday and his father and West High coach Jeremy Hernandez tweeted his son’s social media post with the comment “Proud of you Keyan!! All of your hard work is paying off!! Go Hawks!”

Coach Hernandez also confirmed the commitment with a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

In his social media post, Keyan Hernandez said: “After my official visit this weekend at The University of Iowa, I committed to continuing my academic and athletic career at University of Iowa. Go Hawks!”

Hernandez is a two-time State AA champion, winning the championship this past February at 113 pounds with a 36-0 record.

In 2021, he was the 103-pound state titlist with a 16-0 mark.

At Iowa, Hernandez will join former Billings West teammate Drake Rhodes, who is listed on the Hawkeyes’ roster as a 157/165-pound freshman. Rhodes won his third state title last February for the Golden Bears.

Leif Schroeder, a four-time State AA champion for Bozeman from 2017-20, is also a wrestler for the Hawkeyes and is listed as a 141-pound sophomore on the Iowa roster.

