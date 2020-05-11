Senior vs. West

Billings West's Wyatt Van Pelt, left, wrestles Billings Senior's Jalen Vladic in a 113-pound match at the Senior auxiliary gym this past season. Van Pelt recently signed to wrestle at the University of Providence. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

GREAT FALLS — Billings West wrestler Wyatt Van Pelt will continue in the sport at the University of Great Falls.

Van Pelt recently signed with the Argos.

Van Pelt placed fourth at this year's Class AA state wrestling tourney at 113 pounds and was fourth at 103 pounds in 2019. He qualified for the 2018 state tourney at 103 pounds.

"Wyatt will be a great addition to the University of Argos wrestling team," UP coach Steve Komac said in a school press release. "Wyatt is a very competitive young man with a solid skill set. I believe the skill set Wyatt brings from coach (Jeremy) Hernandez's program will transfer well into college wrestling. We are excited to add another Montana wrestler to our program and Wyatt will bring some much needed depth to our lower weights."

