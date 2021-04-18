GREAT FALLS —Hunter Meinzen, Cooper Birdwell and Krayle Stormer are the winners of the statewide Blewett Wrestling Scholarships this year.
It is the 15th consecutive year that Alexander Blewett III, a trial lawyer from the personal injury law firm of Hoyt & Blewett PLLC in Great Falls, has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to the top student-wrestlers in classifications AA, A and B-C.
Meinzen, of Missoula Big Sky, was the Class AA recipient. He is a three-time state titlist and was runner-up as a freshman. He earned a 3.2 GPA and plans to wrestle at Oregon State and study kinesiology.
Birdwell, of Lewistown, won four State A championships and was undefeated in his prep career. He achieved a 3.97 GPA and will wrestle at Oklahoma State while studying biology.
Stormer, of Circle, was honored in Class B-C. The two-time state champion also placed third twice and scored a perfect 4.0 GPA. He plans to study mechanical engineering at Oregon State, Emory Riddle or Harvard.
"We love wrestling for the life lessons it teaches and these kids embody what this great sport is all about," Blewett said in a press release.
Blewett also offers $500 wrestling scholarships to several high schools in North-Central Montana. For information, hoytblewett.com/blewett-wrestling-scholarship.
