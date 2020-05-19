GREAT FALLS — John Mears of Belgrade, Trey Thompson of Libby and Hank Dunn of Eureka are the three Blewett Wrestling Scholarship winners for Montana this year.
For 14 years, Alexander Blewett III, a trial lawyer from the personal injury law firm of Hoyt & Blewett PLLC in Great Falls, has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to the top student-wrestlers around the state in classes AA, A and B-C.
The scholarship recipients are honored for displaying the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement.
Mears, an honorable mention all-state pick as a place kicker for the Panthers, was the Class AA winner. Mears was on track to earn his fourth state title until suffering a season-ending injury. He earned a 4.0 grade-point average and plans to play football at Montana Western while studying physical education.
Thompson, the Class A winner, was a two-time state placer, finishing second as a senior and fifth as a junior. He had a 4.7 weighted GPA and was valedictorian of his class. An accomplished musician, he will attend Montana State to study computer science.
Dunn, the scholarship recipient in Class B-C, was a state champion this year, placed third as a junior, second as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman. Dunn had a 4.0 GPA and was a valedictorian. He will attend Yakima Valley College, study physical therapy and play baseball.
Blewett also offers $500 wrestling scholarships to several high schools in North-Central Montana. For information, visit http://www.hoytblewett.com/blewett-wrestling-scholarship .
