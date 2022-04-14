GREAT FALLS — The 2022 Blewett Wrestling Scholarships have been awarded to Drake Rhodes of Billings West, Orion Thivierge of Havre and Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls.

The $1,000 scholarships, donated for the 16th consecutive year by Great Falls lawyer Zander Blewett, are given to the top high school wrestler from Class AA, Class A and Class B-C who also display high academic achievement.

Rhodes is a three-time AA state champion. He carries a 3.48 grade-point average and plans to attend the University of Iowa to wrestle and study marketing.

Thivierge is a three-time champion in Class A. He has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend either the United States Naval Academy or Montana State-Northern for wrestling and to study operations research.

Thilmony also is a three-time champ in Class B-C. He maintains a 3.8 GPA, and will wrestle and study sports management at North Dakota State.

