STILLWATER, Okla. — Leif Schroeder, who in February became the state's 36th four-time state wrestling champion, earned the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for Montana on Thursday.
Schroeder, who wrestled for the Bozeman Hawks, will be at Iowa next season.
The award is presented to the nation's outstanding high school seniors who achieve excellence in wrestling and academics, and who also practice exemplary citizenship and community service.
Established in 1996, the award is presented by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. It is named after Olympic and world champion Dave Schultz, whose career was cut short when he was murdered in 1996.
Jace Palmer of Casper Kelly Walsh is the Wyoming winner.
Regional DSHSEA winners will be announced May 21 and the national winner will be crowned May 28, according to an article on www.teamusa.org.
