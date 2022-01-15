BILLINGS — Bozeman Gallatin senior Lily Schultz would like to end her high school wrestling career the same way her first season concluded — with a state championship.
Schultz won the 145-pound title last February at Lockwood High School in the inaugural Montana High School Association state girls wrestling meet.
This year’s state meet is Feb. 10-12 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“It’s going good,” Schultz said of her season at the Billings West gym during a girls wrestling mixer on Saturday. “I am just working hard and trying to get that second title.”
Schultz said this year she has mainly competed at 132 pounds, but she chose to wrestle at 138 on Saturday.
Schultz recorded two pins, in times of 1:56 and :37, on Saturday at the Golden Dome.
“Just everything and outwork everyone else as much as I can,” said Schultz of what she needs to do to claim a second state bracket. “There is always something you can work on.”
On Saturday, Schultz could be seen sitting by the coaches mat side rooting on and encouraging her Raptors teammates. She is a captain for the 10-member girls squad.
“We didn’t do so well at the beginning, but are getting better every single week,” she said.
Schultz said it is her sixth year wrestling.
“It’s fun. I wrestle with the guys a lot in practice every day and I help the girls as much as I can with technique and questions and everything.”
Gershmel helps Broncs take first
Billings Senior sophomore Paige Gershmel scored pins in 5:27, :37 and 5:10 to claim the bracket at 132 pounds on Saturday.
Overall, Senior won the event with 156 points. Billings Skyview was second with 141 and Bozeman Gallatin third with 65. West was fourth with 50.
“Physically, mentally, everything I was feeling good,” Gershmel said of her success on Saturday. “Everything I could control, I was feeling good about.”
The Broncs, last year’s runner-up at the state meet, look to be one of the favorites this year. To win the title, the Broncs would have to dethrone defending titlist Kalispell Flathead.
“Every day at practice I’m giving my all and my team is, too,” Gershmel said. “At the end, we’ll see who is the stronger team and in my opinion my girls are the toughest.”
Gershmel is looking forward to competing at the Metra for a state title. It will be the first time the MHSA girls wrestling state tourney is held at the arena.
“I wrestled there once for the (Montana) Open last year and the energy there is crazy,” she said. “I love it there.”
Benefits of wrestling
Harlem’s Kaitlyn Johnson is in her third year of wrestling.
The 126-pound sophomore said wrestling helps her stay in shape for her other sports, including volleyball, track and field and summer swimming. Last year, she qualified for the State B track and field meet in the 300 hurdles.
And while track and field is her favorite sport — “I’ve always liked running,” she said — Johnson said wrestling is a perfect complement to track.
“I go into track in shape and it makes my arms and legs stronger,” Johnson said. “I have asthma, so it helps keep my lungs open and moving.”
Johnson hopes to become a first-time state-placer in wrestling this year.
“My goals are to place at state and just improve myself and my teammates,” she said.
Johnson said she used to play basketball, but the sport just wasn’t for her.
“They said to try out for wrestling,” Johnson said.
For Johnson, it was the perfect fit.
Pin to win for Skyview’s Brower
Billings Skyview freshman Brynn Brower ran her record to 12-3 with three pins on Saturday.
Brower stapled her opponents in 3:51, :48 and :08 on her way to first place at 120 pounds.
“My mindset for the most part is pretty well and I feel like our team is doing well,” Brower said. “For me in general, it’s going out there and fighting my hardest.”
The Falcons have a good team chemistry, said Brower.
“Our team is kind of like a family. We all work together pretty well,” she said. “We are kind of sisters in a way. Sometimes there are arguments, but we stay together and try to encourage each other.”
The Falcons girls were third at the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational that concluded on Jan. 8. At last year’s inaugural state tourney, Skyview finished fifth. This year, the Falcons would like to place in the top three.
“I think our team has worked hard enough that all of us can get on the podium at state,” said Brower, who also participates in cross country and plans on competing in both hurdles and the 100 in track and field. “Everyone has the toughness and ability to have our team win a trophy at state.”
Like Gershmel, Brower has experienced wrestling at the Metra at the Montana Open level. However, she acknowledges that there is a difference between the Open and the MHSA state tourney.
“It’s still kind of scary wrestling in a really big tournament and having everyone staring at you,” she said. “But, if you get the mindset right, it’s fine.”
Bonner ‘learning and improving’ every match
Billings West junior Marika Bonner suffered a loss by fall to returning state champion Kassidee Savaria of Skyview in the first round in heavyweight competition, but came back strong.
Bonner rebounded to win by fall in 1:22 and :30 to earn third place.
“I’m just learning more technique,” Bonner said. “This is my first year. I’m learning and improving every match.”
Bonner said wrestling is a “science.” Before matches, she studies her opponents while they are warming up. Bonner also tries to learn something from every match she competes in.
“I learn new technique from each person I wrestle,” she said.
Bonner said she moved to the Magic City from Mississippi last summer and this is her first year in school at West. She said she plans to try out for the Bears softball team.
As for why she wrestles, Bonner said she wanted a new experience.
“In Mississippi I used to do powerlifting and I found out they didn’t have it here. I wanted to do something new,” she said.
