BILLINGS — A “childhood dream” came true for Bozeman standout wrestler Leif Schroeder on Thursday night.
The three-time State AA champion for the Hawks orally committed to the University of Iowa wrestling program. He let Iowa's coaches know on Thursday night and announced his decision Friday on Twitter.
“It’s definitely a lifelong dream, just growing up Iowa was the team,” Schroeder told 406mtsports.com on Friday. “I never thought it would really be possible. I just committed there. It is pretty surreal and a great feeling.
“It was just all the time that I’ve spent working hard is just starting to pay off. I’m not there yet, but I’m a lot closer to where I want to be.”
Schroeder, who will receive a scholarship from the Hawkeyes, said he plans to make it official on signing day in mid-November.
An official visit to Iowa City last weekend helped Schroeder decide. He said he was also considering Missouri and had visited with Purdue -- where older brother Bjorn wrestles -- Minnesota and North Dakota State.
Brandon Eggum, a former Sidney standout, is the head coach at Minnesota and Havre four-time State A champion Martin Wilkie is a member of the team. Former Bozeman star Tyrel Todd is the associate head coach at Missouri. Belgrade’s Sawyer Degen and Forsyth brothers Luke and Michael Weber are on the NDSU roster.
“The visit was great. The biggest thing that made my decision was just they are really super close as a team,” Schroeder, who is projected to compete at 149 or 157 pounds, said. “They are like family out there. They are the best coaches in the country in my mind for college wrestling. Their support is second to none. The average dual attendance last year was 8,500 people. It’s amazing to me.”
Schroeder is happy to be the second NCAA Division I wrestler in his family. Bjorn is a 133-pound redshirt sophomore at Purdue and is joined by Havre four-time State A champion Parker Filius on the team’s roster.
“It is crazy. Two Division I Big Ten wrestlers. It doesn’t happen very often” Schroeder said. “It definitely speaks to how my parents raised us and what they’ve done for us. I’m just grateful to be part of such an amazing family. I love my family and wouldn’t be where I am without them.”
Schroeder, who went 49-0 last year on his way to the 132-pound crown, also won the 126-pound state title as a sophomore and the 113-pound bracket as a freshman.
Overall, he is 122-3 at Bozeman entering his senior season. He will be chasing his fourth state championship, at either 138 or 145 pounds.
“That’s definitely been on my mind,” Schroeder said. “At the end of the day, you have to take it one match at a time. It’s a long season. I am super excited for this year. Our team should be good. I have the best coaches in the state.”
The Hawks won the state title last season and Schroeder said Bozeman should once again field a strong team, saying, “I think our team is going to be capable of doing great things this year.”
