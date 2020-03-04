BOZEMAN -- Nate Laslovich has become the sixth Bozeman High coach to move across town to a similar position at the new Gallatin High School, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Wednesday.
Gallatin activities director Mark Ator announced the hiring Wednesday, the Chronicle said. Joel Ganey will coach girls soccer and Ben Hietala boys soccer, pending school board approval.
Laslovich has been the Hawks' head coach since 2006. Under his direction, the Hawks won 29 individual state championships and team titles in 2011 and 2019.
“I’m just super invested here,” Laslovich told the paper. “A lot of great memories and great teams that we had. I look back on all those things. That’s tough to walk away from, just the culture that we’ve built, it’s been really good. Not even wins and losses, but the type of environment we’ve created, it hits home.”
In addition to Laslovich, Wes Holmquist is leaving the Hawks to coach girls basketball, Siohan Gilmartin will lead boys and girls swimming, Matt Clark will coach golf, Ashley Obstar has volleyball and Amanda Hargrove takes over the softball program.
