406 logo

406 logo

HELENA -- Taking on the defending Class AA state champions was always going to be a challenge for the young Helena High Bengals and despite their best effort, it was tough to hang with the Hawks Tuesday. 

There were 12 matches between the Hawks and Bengals in the Jungle, as neither team had a wrestler in the 285-pound class. But Bozeman won 10 of the 12 contests between the two teams, taking the dual 60-12. 

Sam Crawford (103), TJ Wiers (126), Avery Allen (132), Left Schroeder (138), Connor Lohns (152), Brock Rodrigues (160), Kaelen Patten (170), Jake D'Agostino (182) and Jason Langan (205) all won by pin, while Felix Peterson was won by forfeit for Bozeman. 

Helena High also got two wins by fall in the loss. The first was from Nathan Elmose at 113 pounds, while the other victory for Helena High can be attributed to Ian Mehrens, who won at 120 pounds.

Helena High will be back at home Friday against CMR and Great Falls High. 

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Tags

Load comments