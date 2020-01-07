HELENA -- Taking on the defending Class AA state champions was always going to be a challenge for the young Helena High Bengals and despite their best effort, it was tough to hang with the Hawks Tuesday.
There were 12 matches between the Hawks and Bengals in the Jungle, as neither team had a wrestler in the 285-pound class. But Bozeman won 10 of the 12 contests between the two teams, taking the dual 60-12.
Sam Crawford (103), TJ Wiers (126), Avery Allen (132), Left Schroeder (138), Connor Lohns (152), Brock Rodrigues (160), Kaelen Patten (170), Jake D'Agostino (182) and Jason Langan (205) all won by pin, while Felix Peterson was won by forfeit for Bozeman.
Helena High also got two wins by fall in the loss. The first was from Nathan Elmose at 113 pounds, while the other victory for Helena High can be attributed to Ian Mehrens, who won at 120 pounds.
Helena High will be back at home Friday against CMR and Great Falls High.
