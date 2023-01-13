MISSOULA — Anders and Gunnar Thompson found themselves in a peculiar predicament last week: They both made it to the 170-pound championship match at the Pacific Northwest Classic.
The twin brothers didn’t want to wrestle each other, so they decided Anders would take the victory via forfeit. It would’ve been the first time the Flathead juniors had wrestled against each other in a live match.
It became something they had to think about because this is the first year since sixth grade that they’re in the same weight class. They don’t have to worry about it at the Rocky Mountain Classic, which started Friday, because schools can have just one wrestler per weight class.
Having a pair of successful brothers is a intriguing situation. The Thompsons aren’t the only ones. The Braves have four sets of brothers who are helping power them in their quest to capture a third consecutive State AA championship.
It’s unlike anything longtime Flathead coach Jeff Thompson, who is Anders and Gunnar’s father, has seen in Kalispell. He feels it’s an immeasurable benefit.
“Wrestling is such an emotional, dynamic sport that sometimes is a challenge to figure out,” Jeff said. “When you have brothers in there, the parents are wrestling families. They understand it, they can sit in the bleachers for 12 hours at a tournament two days in a row and they support it. It seems to be a really good fit.”
In addition to Anders and Gunnar Thompson, there’s Cade and Sawyer Troupe, Gabe and Dane Lake, and Davin and Dayton Naldrett. They’ve helped Flathead repeat as Mining City Duals champion, win its first Tri-State title since 2008 and take first at the Pacific Northwest Classic this season.
They’ve combined to earn a placing finish 19 times out of a possible 24 at those three tournaments. They’ve also tallied a total of nine podium finishes at the state championships during their high school careers.
Other Flathead wrestlers are also key to the program’s success. Plus, they have a minor advantage over some of the wrestling siblings.
“One of the negative things of having so many brothers on the team is you just can’t call them by their last name,” Jeff deadpanned. “Usually wrestlers don’t like to be called by their first name, so we have to give them nicknames or call them by their first name. That’s a challenge.”
Growing up grappling
Cade and Sawyer Troupe grew up in their father’s wrestling gym starting at 3 years old. They were on the mat wrestling one year later along with older brother Ridge.
Such is the life when their father is a National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee. Dan Troupe won a state title at Flathead in 1989, was an All-American at Iowa State in 1993 and 1994, won three junior world championships and was a two-time U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier.
Cade, a senior, took an 18-2 record into the Rocky Mountain Classic. He won the 152 bracket at the Mining City Duals, placed second at the Pacific Northwest Classic and was third at Tri-State.
Sawyer Troupe, a junior, was 18-1 going into the tournament. He won the 195 bracket at the Pacific Northwest Classic, was third at 185 at Tri-State and won 285 at the Mining City Duals.
“It was very aggressive at home,” Cade said of growing up in a family of three boys.
“We didn’t settle disputes with words needless to say,” Sawyer interjected. “We all supported each other even though we were always mad at each other arguing.”
Cade added: “We get along a lot more now. He’s like my best friend. I’m his biggest supporter.”
“Every match, we’re the loudest for each other,” Sawyer said in agreement. “It’s a mental thing, giving support. We know each other better than everyone else, so we know if something’s going on.”
The word “chaotic” came to mind for Gunnar Thompson as he and Anders described how their competitive nature led to wrestling matches that might turn into MMA fights on the living room carpet in their younger days.
Their foray into wrestling came at 5 years old following a father who’s a longtime high school and club coach in the Flathead Valley. Anders and Gunnar both gave up football this fall to focus on wrestling. They found success at various national tournaments across the country.
Anders is Flathead’s only undefeated wrestler, taking a 21-0 record into the tournament after he was first at the Pacific Northwest Classic last week. He also won the 182 bracket at the Mining City Duals and the 170 bracket at Tri-State.
Gunnar is 19-1, although his second-place finish via forfeit at the Pacific Northwest Classic doesn’t count as a loss. He won the 170 bracket at the Mining City Duals and placed third at 170 at Tri-State.
“I always had mental problems in the past in the third period just not going as hard as I can,” Anders confided. “He (Gunnar) never quit, never gave up. He went as hard as he could, even if he was down by 10 to 14 points. If he was getting dominated, he was still going as hard as he could in the third period and he beat a lot of guys because of it. Guys would just give up because they didn’t want to deal with him any more. In my mind that’s what I gained from him in this sport. It’s changed my wrestling so much.”
“For me, he (Anders) helped me just buying into the sport of wrestling,” Gunnar offered, “Middle school, I never liked it, but since he was all about it, always going to tournaments, it made me want to invest in the sport and keep going with it. I finally found my passion for the sport because of him.”
Then there’s Gabe and Dane Lake, who grew up in Utah and moved to Flathead a handful of years ago. They got introduced to wrestling at a young age because their father wrestled in high school. They competed to be the best at anything, whether it was spike ball, card games or backyard football with their other siblings.
Gabe, a senior, went into Friday with a 19-1 record. He notched wins in the 160 brackets at the Mining City Duals, Tri-State and Pacific Northwest Classic. He became the first two-time champ at Tri-State from Flathead.
Dane, a sophomore, carried in a 14-4 record. He won the 138 bracket at the Mining City Duals and was fifth at the Pacific Northwest Classic.
“It’s been fun to watch him grow and try to help him grow,” Gabe said after they playfully ragged on each other about some prior struggles. “I’m trying to coach him up a little. Helping your little siblings out is a fun thing to do. I enjoy that.”
Dane responded: “I look up to him and see how he’s been dedicated. He knows how to manage wrestling and football. It’s especially impressive with him coming straight from football into wrestling without taking a break.”
Davin and Dayton Naldrett are the youngest pair of the four siblings. Like the others, they got into wrestling because their father was involved — as a previous wrestler at Cut Bank.
Dayton, a freshman, finished eight at 98 pounds at Tri-State. He was second at 103 pounds in the Mining City Duals.
Davin, a junior, has yet to place at a tournament this season. He jumped up two weight classes to 120 after spending the previous two years at 103.
“When he was a freshman, he came in really small like I was,” Dayton said. "It wasn’t really the best year for him, but last year as a sophomore he improved so much. It’s really nice having a big brother on the team because I came onto the team and I didn’t know everyone because I’m a lot younger He introduced me to everyone. I feel like I’m more part of the family here.”
Davin added: “He wrestled at a different club from me for a few years. When he came to the club I was at, you could see it change in wrestling and how much better he improved. It’s really cool to see that. As an older brother, it’s really cool to see him succeed in this sport.”
Statements at state
Gabe Lake has some unfinished business to take care of before he goes on to wrestle at North Idaho College next year.
He’s seeking a state title after he placed second at 160 pounds in 2022 and third at 145 in 2021. He’s also looking to help Dane Lake place at state for the first time in their last season together.
“I want to get him to place at state,” Gabe said. “Last year, he beat every kid that placed, almost. He beat like four of the six that placed and just couldn’t make it.”
“Lost in the bloods,” Dane added. “Don’t pin yourself in the finals would be my best advice I could give.”
Cade Troupe is also looking for him and brother Sawyer Troupe to go out on a high note in their final season together. They have the most podium finishes among the four sets of brothers.
Cade took sixth at state at 152 in 2022, was fourth at 145 in 2021 and fourth at 126 in 2020. Sawyer placed fifth at 182 in 2022.
“I want both of us to win state,” Cade said.
“This is the year,” Sawyer affirmed. “We’re doing it. We both got pretty good shots.”
“I think having a new coach this year in Shonn Roberts is helping me,” Cade responded. “He’s really inspired me to love the sport again. I was starting to tire of it, but I’m back. He cares a lot.”
Davin and Dayton have similarly ambitious aspirations in their first season together at the high school level. Davin placed third at 103 pounds at state last year.
“I think it would be awesome having us both be state placers,” he said.
“That’s my biggest goal this year is to place at state,” Dayton concurred. “I’m really small right now. It’s going to be hard, but it’s going to be fun. I’m in the smallest weight class and I don’t have to cut weight, but a lot of kids cut down, so I’m pretty small.”
Then there’s Anders and Gunnar Thompson. Anders was second at state in 170 pounds in 2022 and fourth at 138 in 2021. Gunnar has yet to place at state.
They could potentially find themselves in a situation where they’re facing off for the state title. But would they actually wrestle each other for the first time?
“For the whole preseason, we’ve been looking to dominate the 170 weight class since we both ended up there,” Anders said. “I think the ultimate goal or dream would be to compete against each other in the state finals. I think that would be sweet.”
Gunnar added: “Getting to stand on the podium with him at the end of the year for state, that’d be awesome, a huge memory to have. Other than that, it’s more about the team. We have such a dominant team. That’s another reason why I love this sport is all our best friends are wrestling as well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.