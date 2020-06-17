BELGRADE — Bryce Weatherston, a three-time State A champion and four-time finalist for Belgrade, will be the school's new wrestling coach pending school board approval the Belgrade News reported.
Weatherston, a 2013 Belgrade graduate, succeeds Sean Dellwo, who is now the head coach of Bozeman High School.
Weatherston wrestled in college at North Idaho College. He was an All-American for the Cardinals in 2015, when he placed eighth.
This past year, Belgrade transitioned from Class A to Class AA.
