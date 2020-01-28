BUTTE — Bulldogs head coach Cory Johnston explained why Tuesday night’s dual with Bozeman meant a lot to Butte.
“A lot of these kids were on the football field in November,” Johnston said. “They didn’t leave with a good taste in our mouth in November when they walked off the field. This is the last time that we’ll wrestle the real Bozeman-Butte High rivalry, and that was really important to our kids. To go out and get the win meant a lot to our kids.”
Butte took down Bozeman on the wrestling team’s senior night, winning 42-24 in the final Old Gym dual of the season.
Bozeman head coach Nate Laslovich also explained that the match meant a lot from his side’s perspective, and the atmosphere was something that would make any wrestling fan excited.
“I just loved the fire in the gym,” Laslovich said. “I love the excitement. It makes you fired up about wrestling and help people feel the fire. This is as good as it gets. I loved both sides showing up and had a great time.”
The match began with four straight pins for the Bulldogs, as Trey Whitlock, Kyler Raiha, Keegan Gransbury and Gavin Vetter all earned falls in the matches from 103 pounds to 126 pounds, earning Butte a 24-0 lead early.
Bozeman’s Avery Allen won the 132-pound match via Butte forfeit, getting the Hawk on the board. The loss almost came back to haunt the Bulldogs, as the Hawks attempted their comeback.
Kalen Niers earned Bozeman their first pin of the evening, setting up an exciting 145-pound battle between the Hawks’ Felix Peterson and the Bulldogs’ senior Scout Allen. The pair went back and forth, but an impressive late move from Peterson saw him finish on top 8-7, leaving the contest at 24-15.
Laslovich mentioned that it was one of the better matches of the evening, also throwing out Kobe Moreno’s match at 285.
“It was a great match,” Laslovich said. “I think [Peterson and Allen] showed a lot of guts, a lot of heart and it was fun to watch… The Moreno at heavyweight, I was impressed with the way he finished that match, and our guy [Spencer.] He’s wrestled five matches this year, and I was proud of those two kids battling.”
A 16-4 victory from Brock Rodrigues (152) over senior Dylan Averyt meant that just five points separated the squads, but Butte senior Quinn Sullivan responded at 160 against Tyler Gilligan, earning a pin in the second round.
Johnston mentioned that Sullivan’s win was imperative to Butte’s victory.
“Quinn [Sullivan’s] win was massive,” Johnston said. “Finally got him back off of injury. We’ve been really careful with [Sullivan.] He came out like what seniors are supposed to do, what leaders are supposed to do. He attacked [Gilligan] and didn’t hold back.”
A pin from Dominick Scown put the Bulldogs up 36-19, leaving senior Kameron Moreno (182) with the potential to clinch the dual for Butte against Bozeman’s Jake D’Agostino, one of the many duals that featured two athletes that played in the 2019 Class AA State Championship game that ended in Bozeman’s favor.
Moreno rose to the challenge, leaving fellow seniors Myles McClernan (205) and Kobe Moreno (285) with final matches, which the pair split. After deductions from both teams and the final hand raised, the dual finished 42-24.
Johnston spoke on the seniors and their impact, which included McClernan, Allen, Averyt, Sullivan, Jerek Rosenleaf, Ethan Edwards, Bryce Bennett, Christian Sherman and Kobe and Kameron Moreno.
“[The seniors] helped rebuild this culture,” Johnston said. “You can see this gym. This is a pretty phenomenal thing that these guys have been a part of. They’ve stuck together for the past four years on the mat, and we haven’t quite gotten the prize yet, but we have the opportunity to go get it.”
For Laslovich, the dual was encouraging, despite the absence of a handful of wrestlers, which included 2019 state champion Leif Schroeder (138) and heavyweight state runner-up Tom Walkup.
“Our guys are hungry,” Laslovich said. “We have a lot of guys out, but we’re excited… We look a little different, but what I like is that it didn’t matter who we threw out there, every kid wrestling scrapped.”
After the teams shook hands and players met with friends and family, Kobe and Kameron Moreno had a moment to explain the atmosphere of the Old Gym, and what it meant to win on senior night.
“It was insane,” Kameron Moreno said. “It was awesome and so loud. Especially on our senior night, it felt really great. We’ve got the best in the whole state. It’s awesome to be from Butte.”
Kameron added that his squad was motivated due to the fact that, from his team’s perspective, the addition of Gallatin Valley High School will forever change the Butte-Bozeman rivalry.
“We wanted to end the true Bozeman-Butte rivalry,” Kobe Moreno said. “We were so motivated, most motivated we’ve been all year. I think it’s going to go up from here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.