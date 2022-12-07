Butte Central Logo

BUTTE – On the eve of Butte’s big two-day wrestling extravaganza, the Maroon Activities Center will play host to the Butte Central Mixer on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

Butte Central, Havre and Corvallis will showcase their teams before each embark on one of Montana’s busiest weekends of the wrestling season.

The Maroons will take part in the 2022 Whitehall Duals, which is a 23-team meet that starts on Friday morning.

The Blue Ponies will take part in the two-day 34th annual Mining City Duals/Jim Street Classic, being held at Butte High School.

The Blue Devils will host a triangular meet with Stevensville, Whitefish and Libby in a Friday meet before they travel for the Superior Invitational on Saturday.

Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com.

