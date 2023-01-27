BUTTE – Butte Central hosted a wrestling mixer on Friday night with Dillon and East Helena at the Maroon Activities Center.
The season is approaching the finish line, with the Class A divisional tournament in Polson the weekend of Feb. 3 and the state tournament in Billings the weekend of Feb. 10. The mixer served as a great way for all three teams to fine-tune their technique entering the postseason.
“It was a good opportunity to get some mat time. There’s always a balance between getting good competition and not getting hurt while getting ready for the divisional tournament. It was good to leave things on a positive note before the postseason, I was pleased with how our kids wrestled and it is just what we needed this time of year,” Dillon head coach TJ Nelson said.
Dillon’s team features three wrestlers currently highlighted in the Class A rankings. Hunter Barnes didn’t participate, but Logan Barnes and Hank Hagenbarth both showcased their skills.
Logan Barnes, currently ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds, defeated East Helena’s Kaiden Davis via a technical fall in the second period of his lone match on the night. Hagenbarth is ranked No. 6 at 152 pounds, and went 2-0 at the mixer with a pin and a technical fall.
For Central, along with gaining more experience, there was a clear focus on preparing for what it takes to win in the postseason.
“This mixer was about not giving up because that is what divisional and state is about, the guys who stay in matches are the ones who win in the postseason,” Butte Central head coach Robin Moodry said.
James Holmes led the way for the Maroons, winning all three of his matches. Holmes had two pins and one technical fall in a dominant performance. With the divisional and state tournament approaching, Holmes is hitting his stride.
“James has been working hard at practice and working on the things he’s been struggling with throughout the year. He’s coming on and wrestling well at the right time,” Moodry said.
Jack Holmes went 1-1 in his matches, with a pin in his first match. In a tight second match, Holmes was pinned late in the third period. Marquis Abad was 1-0, winning via a quick pin with 1:26 remaining in the first period.
For all three teams, the mixer provided a chance to get live matches in before the regular season comes to an end.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.