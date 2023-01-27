406 logo

BUTTE – Butte Central hosted a wrestling mixer on Friday night with Dillon and East Helena at the Maroon Activities Center.

The season is approaching the finish line, with the Class A divisional tournament in Polson the weekend of Feb. 3 and the state tournament in Billings the weekend of Feb. 10. The mixer served as a great way for all three teams to fine-tune their technique entering the postseason.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

