BUTTE – The high school wrestling season got underway at the Maroon Activities Center on Thursday night.
In preparation for a busy weekend of wrestling, Butte Central hosted a mixer with Havre and Corvallis.
This format allowed for each team to get their wrestlers multiple matches ahead of their tournaments this weekend.
"It was good to get our team a lot of mat time to work on the individual things that they needed to improve on," Central head coach Robin Moodry said.
The Maroons had six wrestlers compete and expect to have eight for their tournament next weekend, a big jump from just one wrestler last season.
James Holmes, the one returner for the Maroons, started the season strong by winning both of his matches.
Central is competing in the Whitehall Duals this weekend, an event hosting 23 teams.
"We'll get a lot of matches this weekend, so it's a great opportunity to make progress," Moodry said.
Havre will be sticking around in Butte to take part in the Mining City Duals at Butte High School.
Corvallis is hosting a triangular meet on Friday with Stevensville, Whitefish and Libby before traveling to wrestle at the Superior Invitational on Saturday.
With a big weekend and a long season ahead, each team had the chance to shake off the rust and get ready in Butte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.