BUTTE – The high school wrestling season got underway at the Maroon Activities Center on Thursday night.

In preparation for a busy weekend of wrestling, Butte Central hosted a mixer with Havre and Corvallis.

Butte Central's Conan Holmes wrestles Corvallis High's Addy Williams on Thursday during the Central wrestling mixer on at the MAC in Butte.

This format allowed for each team to get their wrestlers multiple matches ahead of their tournaments this weekend. 

"It was good to get our team a lot of mat time to work on the individual things that they needed to improve on," Central head coach Robin Moodry said.

The Maroons had six wrestlers compete and expect to have eight for their tournament next weekend, a big jump from just one wrestler last season. 

Butte Central's Jack Holmes wrestles Corvallis High School's Kaelynn Vanderpool on Thursday night during the Central wrestling mixer in Butte.

James Holmes, the one returner for the Maroons, started the season strong by winning both of his matches.

Central is competing in the Whitehall Duals this weekend, an event hosting 23 teams. 

"We'll get a lot of matches this weekend, so it's a great opportunity to make progress," Moodry said.

Havre will be sticking around in Butte to take part in the Mining City Duals at Butte High School. 

Corvallis is hosting a triangular meet on Friday with Stevensville, Whitefish and Libby before traveling to wrestle at the Superior Invitational on Saturday.

Nate David of Corvallis High School works to pin Butte Central's Kourt Donaldson on Thursday evening at the Central wrestling mixer at the Maroon Activity Center in Butte.

With a big weekend and a long season ahead, each team had the chance to shake off the rust and get ready in Butte. 

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

