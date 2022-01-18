BUTTE — The Bulldogs' boys and girls dominated the Knights during some Class AA wrestling action at Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday.
En route to a 69-6 victory over the Knights, Cory Johnston's squad was able to show off its depth by sending a mostly JV team to wrestle Hellgate's varsity.
Kade Schleeman, at 285 pounds, was the only Bulldog competing Tuesday who regularly wrestles for the varsity team. He pinned Jayden Friesen in 18 seconds.
There was one match that went the distance, a 145-pound battle between Butte's Trey Hansen and Hellgate's Kaiden Cooke. Hansen won via 6-0 decision.
"(Hansen) was kind of a control the whole time," Johnston said. "He was on top, and (Cooke) fought hard on bottom. It was pretty workman-like, just busy the whole time on top and just could never get him turned."
Butte's Cole Worley, Will Stepan and Gunnar Yelenich all recorded pins in fewer than two minutes. The 120-pound Worley got his against Crady Caton in 1:21. At 126, Stepan finished Michael French in 1:40. Yelenich, 132, recorded his fall against Wyatt Zander in 1:07.
The longest match that didn't go the distance was between Morgan McClernan and Conor Dick in the 160-pound match. McClernan recorded his fall in 3:57 for the Bulldogs. McCernan, who filled in for Gavin Vetter over the weekend, is fresh off a seventh-place finish at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic over the weekend.
"Today he took another step in the right direction," Johnston said. "He's started to kind of turn it on. So I was really happy with how he wrestled."
Butte's Tyrese LeProwse, Grady Winston, Bryton Hardesty, Wiley Dallaserra, Adien Cuchine and Daniel Harrington all got wins by forfeit.
Jake Sweatland, 205, picked up the Knights' only victory. He pinned Quintin Dennison in 38 seconds.
The Bulldogs also won two out of three girls matches.
Aydin Gonzalez pinned Hellgate's Aspen Murphy in 3:02 during their 113-pound match. Maria Hanson, 126, pinned Liz Gray in 35 seconds.
"Gonzalez has been the light of consistency for the girls team," Johnston said. "Every time she goes out there you know what to expect. She is solid with her offense and is always looking to looking to put the pin on."
Taylor Chamberlain pick up a win in the 113-pound match for the Knights. She pinned Butte's Bella Real in 1:46.
