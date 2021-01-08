HELENA — The Butte high wrestling team only lost a handful of matches in its two duals against Helena Capital and Helena High Friday night in Helena and that led to a 2-0 record for the Bulldogs.
In the first match, Butte took on Helena Capital and thanks to five pins, including three in a row to start the match, the Bulldogs rolled to a 45-18 victory.
Kyler Raiha (120), Keagan Gransbury (126) and Kip Pumnea (132) opened the dual with pins for Butte High, which also got wins by fall from Gavin Vetter (145) and Maverick McEwen (113), while Zach Tierney (285), Anthony Liva (152) and Mason Christian (182), won by decision. Trey Whitlock also won by forfeit.
"The main thing that we told our kids was that we wanted them to be accountable for their efforts," Butte head coach Cory Johnston said. "And we had fantastic efforts out there. We aren't going to win every match, but the ones we do lose we want to go down fighting and we want to go down shooting and that's what we did."
Capital got some solid performances even in defeat. Noah Kovick (205), the Class AA defending state champion and North Dakota State signee pinned his opponent in 12 seconds. His younger brother, Conner (160), also won his match by fall. Carson DesRosier (138) also won a decision as did Dylan Graham (170).
"We have some really talented guys but we are a young team," Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said. "That's not an excuse, it's just the way it is. I think we are a better tournament team than a dual team. But I liked our effort and we just have to keep working to get better."
"Butte has a really good club," He added. "And we just have to learn from experience but it doesn't matter where we're at right now, it matters what we can do come March."
After its win over the Bruins, Butte traveled across town to Helena High and put forth a dominant performance in a 66-6 win. That victory over the Bengals included seven wrestlers who won by pin: Whitlock, Raiha, Pumnea, Gavin Vetter, Christian Vetter, Christian and Tierney.
Connor Konda and Tanner Huff also won by decision. McEwen, Gransbery and Anthony Liva (won by forfeit).
"Kyler Raiha is wrestling at a really high level right now," Johnston said. "Anthony Liva beat a kid he hasn't beaten before and Mason Christian got a couple of big wins at 182, so we saw a lot of really good things."
Following the loss to Butte, Capital wrestled Missoula Hellgate, the other team in Helena for duals Friday night and cruised to a 59-10 win. The Knights had a number of open weights which contributed to the final results but CHS also got pins from Noah Kovick, DesRosier and Nick Flies (145).
Graham also notched another win by decision, which got him to 2-0 on the night just like both Noah and Conner Kovick, who won his second match by forfeit and also DesRosier, who won his second match by fall.
Ian Isaacson (182), Talon Marsh (285), Seth Parriman (113), Hunter Rahn (120) and Wyatt Schneider (152) all won by forfeit as well. Hellgate got victories from Brandon Soule (126) and Zane Nealey (132).
Helena High and Hellgate also wrestled earlier in the day and the result was a win for the Bengals as they won 59-16.
Helena notched four wins by Hellgate having open weights, yet David Kemp (145), Justice Seamons (182), Kaleb McKay (170) and Ian Mehrens (132) all won via pinfall. McKay also got the Bengals only win for Helena against Butte, which also came via pin.
Helena Capital is 2-1 on the season in duals following the win, while Helena High is 1-2. Butte improved to 3-0 after it beat Hellgate Tuesday. The Knights are 0-3.
