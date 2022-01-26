BUTTE — It was another dominant night on the mat for Butte. The Bulldogs routed Missoula Sentinel 69-6 on Tuesday night at Butte High.
The dual wins over Western AA schools are great, but at the same time coach Cory Johnston and his Bulldogs have larger goals on their minds.
"Yeah every time we get onto the mat we want to come out laser focused," said Johnston. "The divisional tournaments are only about a week away, so we need to take every divisional opponent as serious as we possibly can. We're preparing for February."
Aden Kleinhenz (103), Trey Whitlock (113), Cole Worley (120), Kyler Raiha (126), Bryton Hardesty (138), Maverick McEwen (145), Connor Konda (152), Gavin Vetter (160) and Morgan McClernan (170) all secured victories for the Bulldogs by fall.
Johnston was glad to see Vetter get a win on senior night over a formidable divisional opponent in Trevor Tucker after fighting off an illness during the days leading up to the match.
"He's no stranger to comeback victories in his career," the Bulldogs coach said. "So it's always fun to coach him in those matches."
At 132, Butte's Gunnar Yelenich got the win by major decision, 11-3, over Sentinel's Luke Weidman. 205-pound Cohen Grunhuvd also won by decision for the Bulldogs, 7-1 over Xander Sarnacher.
Kade Schleeman, 285, added another six points to Butte's total with his victory by forfeit.
Kris Musick got the Knights on the board with a pin of Butte's Riley Downey.
