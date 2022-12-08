Butte vs. Bozeman (copy)

Butte's Kip Pumnea wrestles Bozeman's Jack Montoya in the 132-pound match during the 2021 Mining City Duals in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE - Wrestling season is underway in Butte, and Butte High School athletics will host the 34th annual Jim Street Mining City Duals.

Pool action starts at 10 a.m. on Friday. Bracket action starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Street was the longtime Butte High School wrestling coach that brought the duals wrestling format to Montana in 1989. The meet was renamed the Jim Street Mining City Duals in 2015.

Here are the 24 teams participating and their respective pools:

Pool 1

Flathead

Great Falls CMR

Havre

Browning

Pool information: Flathead won the AA team standings at the 2022 MHSA Wrestling Tournament in February. CMR finished 11th overall at the AA State Tourney. Havre finished second at the Class A State Meet and Browning placed 14th in the team standings.

Pool 2

Billings West

Helena

Bozeman

Frenchtown

Pool information: Billings West placed third at the AA State Meet, Bozeman finished ninth and Helena finished 14th. Frenchtown finished fifth at the A State Meet.

Pool 3

Butte

Missoula Hellgate

Bozeman Gallatin

Billings Skyview

Pool information: Butte placed fourth overall at the AA State Meet Skyview finished in seventh, Gallatin having placed 13th, and Hellgate finishing in 16th.

Pool 4

Billings Senior

Columbia Falls

Glacier

Lewistown

Pool information: Senior finished second at the AA State Meet and Glacier finished ninth. Columbia Falls finished eighth overall at the A State Meet and Lewistown finished 13th.

Pool 5

South Fremont (ID)

Missoula Big Sky

Helena Capital

Ronan

Pool information: Capital finished sixth at the AA State Meet and Big Sky/Sacred Heart finished 12th. Ronan finished sixth at the A State Meet. South Fremont won the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A State Championship in February.

Pool 6

Great Falls

Butte (2)

Missoula Sentinel

Belgrade

Pool information: Great Falls/MSDB placed fifth at the AA State Meet, Belgrade having finished eighth and Sentinel having placed 14th.

Here are the schedule of Friday’s pool matches:

10 a.m.

Mat 1: Butte vs. Missoula Hellgate

Mat 2: Flathead vs. Browning

Mat 3: Lewistown vs. Billings Senior

Mat 4: South Fremont vs. Missoula Big Sky

Mat 5: Great Falls vs. Missoula Sentinel

11:15 a.m.

Mat 1: Butte (2) vs. Belgrade

Mat 2: Billings West vs. Helena

Mat 3: CMR vs. Havre

Mat 4: Gallatin vs. Billings Skyview

Mat 5: Columbia Falls vs. Glacier

12:30 p.m.

Mat 1: Helena Capital vs. Ronan

Mat 2: Bozeman vs. Frenchtown

Mat 3: Havre vs. Browning

Mat 4: Billings Senior vs. Columbia Falls

Mat 5: Missoula Sentinel vs. Belgrade

1:45 p.m.

Mat 1: Butte vs. Gallatin

Mat 2: Billings West vs. Helena

Mat 3: Flathead vs. CMR

Mat 4: South Fremont vs. Ronan

Mat 5: Glacier vs. Lewistown

3 p.m.

Mat 1: Great Falls vs. Butte (2)

Mat 2: Missoula Hellgate vs. Billings Skyview

Mat 3: Missoula Big Sky vs. Helena Capital

Mat 4: Helena vs. Frenchtown

Mat 5: CMR vs. Browning

4:15 p.m.

Mat 1: Missoula Hellgate vs. Gallatin

Mat 2: Columbia Falls vs. Lewistown

Mat 3: South Fremont vs. Helena Capital

Mat 4: Bozeman vs. Bozeman

Mat 5: Butte (2) vs. Missoula Sentinel

5:30 p.m.

Mat 1: Flathead vs. Havre

Mat 2: Billings West vs. Frenchtown

Mat 3: Missoula Big Sky vs. Ronan

Mat 4: Great Falls vs. Belgrade

Mat 5: Butte vs. Billings Skyview

The top two teams in each pool will participate in Saturday’s championship bracket at 9 a.m. in the Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium, while the third place and fourth place teams from pool play will participate in the consolation matches in Butte High School’s old gymnasium beginning at 10:15 a.m.

