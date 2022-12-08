BUTTE - Wrestling season is underway in Butte, and Butte High School athletics will host the 34th annual Jim Street Mining City Duals.
Pool action starts at 10 a.m. on Friday. Bracket action starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Street was the longtime Butte High School wrestling coach that brought the duals wrestling format to Montana in 1989. The meet was renamed the Jim Street Mining City Duals in 2015.
Here are the 24 teams participating and their respective pools:
Pool 1
Flathead
Great Falls CMR
Havre
Browning
Pool information: Flathead won the AA team standings at the 2022 MHSA Wrestling Tournament in February. CMR finished 11th overall at the AA State Tourney. Havre finished second at the Class A State Meet and Browning placed 14th in the team standings.
Pool 2
Billings West
Helena
Bozeman
Frenchtown
Pool information: Billings West placed third at the AA State Meet, Bozeman finished ninth and Helena finished 14th. Frenchtown finished fifth at the A State Meet.
Pool 3
Butte
Missoula Hellgate
Bozeman Gallatin
Billings Skyview
Pool information: Butte placed fourth overall at the AA State Meet Skyview finished in seventh, Gallatin having placed 13th, and Hellgate finishing in 16th.
Pool 4
Billings Senior
Columbia Falls
Glacier
Lewistown
Pool information: Senior finished second at the AA State Meet and Glacier finished ninth. Columbia Falls finished eighth overall at the A State Meet and Lewistown finished 13th.
Pool 5
South Fremont (ID)
Missoula Big Sky
Helena Capital
Ronan
Pool information: Capital finished sixth at the AA State Meet and Big Sky/Sacred Heart finished 12th. Ronan finished sixth at the A State Meet. South Fremont won the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A State Championship in February.
Pool 6
Great Falls
Butte (2)
Missoula Sentinel
Belgrade
Pool information: Great Falls/MSDB placed fifth at the AA State Meet, Belgrade having finished eighth and Sentinel having placed 14th.
Here are the schedule of Friday’s pool matches:
10 a.m.
Mat 1: Butte vs. Missoula Hellgate
Mat 2: Flathead vs. Browning
Mat 3: Lewistown vs. Billings Senior
Mat 4: South Fremont vs. Missoula Big Sky
Mat 5: Great Falls vs. Missoula Sentinel
11:15 a.m.
Mat 1: Butte (2) vs. Belgrade
Mat 2: Billings West vs. Helena
Mat 3: CMR vs. Havre
Mat 4: Gallatin vs. Billings Skyview
Mat 5: Columbia Falls vs. Glacier
12:30 p.m.
Mat 1: Helena Capital vs. Ronan
Mat 2: Bozeman vs. Frenchtown
Mat 3: Havre vs. Browning
Mat 4: Billings Senior vs. Columbia Falls
Mat 5: Missoula Sentinel vs. Belgrade
1:45 p.m.
Mat 1: Butte vs. Gallatin
Mat 2: Billings West vs. Helena
Mat 3: Flathead vs. CMR
Mat 4: South Fremont vs. Ronan
Mat 5: Glacier vs. Lewistown
3 p.m.
Mat 1: Great Falls vs. Butte (2)
Mat 2: Missoula Hellgate vs. Billings Skyview
Mat 3: Missoula Big Sky vs. Helena Capital
Mat 4: Helena vs. Frenchtown
Mat 5: CMR vs. Browning
4:15 p.m.
Mat 1: Missoula Hellgate vs. Gallatin
Mat 2: Columbia Falls vs. Lewistown
Mat 3: South Fremont vs. Helena Capital
Mat 4: Bozeman vs. Bozeman
Mat 5: Butte (2) vs. Missoula Sentinel
5:30 p.m.
Mat 1: Flathead vs. Havre
Mat 2: Billings West vs. Frenchtown
Mat 3: Missoula Big Sky vs. Ronan
Mat 4: Great Falls vs. Belgrade
Mat 5: Butte vs. Billings Skyview
The top two teams in each pool will participate in Saturday’s championship bracket at 9 a.m. in the Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium, while the third place and fourth place teams from pool play will participate in the consolation matches in Butte High School’s old gymnasium beginning at 10:15 a.m.
