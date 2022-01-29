BUTTE — The Butte Wrestling Club received on Jan. 3 a piece of incredible news in the form of generous donation that was intended cover the membership fee for every wrestler in the program, or something comparable that would invite people to easily join.
“We looked at his proposal and decided to move forward with making registration free for all participants,” said Butte Wrestling Club vice president Geno Liva. “And ones who'd already signed up and paid the registration fee, we offered them checks to return the fees that they've paid.”
The donor, who has a history with the club and grew up wrestling in Butte according to Liva, wishes remain anonymous.
“It’s a really, really special thing,” said Butte High wrestling coach Cory Johnston. “It just shows how giving the community is to the program, how bought-in they are to the program and it’s a super unique situation.”
The financial infusion not only relieves the club and its members of financial burdens; it also encourages anyone between age 5 and 18 to try a new sport even if they aren’t sure they’ll enjoy it and thus might not be worth the money.
“If you were sitting and not really sure if your kid wanted to try it and didn't want to risk the money for registration, you don't have that risk anymore,” Liva said. “It’s covered already.”
Liva, 45, has been involved with the club for the past 15 years. Before settling into his current role as VP last month, he was a coach for about 15 years. He’s seen participation and interest fluctuate over the years, and COVID certainly took its toll.
“COVID was really hard,” Liva said. “We had restricted practice, restrictive practices as far as numbers, so it was really hard to just be open like we are today.”
Right now there are around 220 wrestlers already signed up, and about 30 more are expected to join after the high school season concludes in two weeks. Liva confirmed that potential members who haven’t joined yet will also have their registration fee covered by the recent donation.
In other words, there is still money from the donation that can be put to use.
A common sentiment held by many sports fans in the Mining City is that, “Butte is a wrestling town.”
It is quite sweeping generalization. Football fans might still feel the lingering effects of Tommy Mellott fever after the Butte High grad took the country by storm during Montana State’s run through the FCS playoffs. An argument can be made that Butte is a football town.
Given the city’s history and “Butte Tough” mantra, it seems natural that sports fans will gravitate toward competition that emphasizes blue-collar work ethic and a hard-nosed mindset.
Whichever sport someone may say is king in this town of proud sports fans, one thing is for sure: Butte is going to be churning out wrestlers for many years to come.
During the 2021-22 season, Butte High’s wrestling team has used its numbers and depth of talent as an advantage. Whether it’s because of health concerns or other reasons, the Bulldogs sometimes send a JV-heavy squad to compete in Western AA varsity duals and they’ve been winning handily. With another influx of young mat men and women – due in part due in part to this donation that comes during a difficult time for many families – the future of Butte wrestling appears to be in good hands.
