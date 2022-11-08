The Silver Bow Amateur Wrestling Association (Butte Wrestling Club) is among the largest and oldest running non-profit wrestling associations in Montana. It is once again offering free registration to all kids in the community, grades K-12, for the upcoming 2023 wrestling season.
Registration will be hosted at Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 3745 Harrison Avenue in Butte from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10.
Fill out a registration form and drop it off at Buffalo Wild Wings during the above registration dates and times (forms will also be provided on-site). A copy of your wrestler’s birth certificate is required, even if they have wrestled before.
Along with hosting registration, if you choose to order a meal, Buffalo Wild Wings will be donating 20% of all customer meals that show the attached vouchers (Wednesday only). You may present your server with a print or digital copy of the voucher, this is also applicable to take-out orders placed by phone or in-person.
Kody West, President of the Butte Wrestling Club, has worked to grow the sport and connect kids in the community to wrestling.
“Butte has a deep-rooted wrestling history,” West said.
The club’s fundraising efforts made it possible to offer free registration for the second consecutive year. With various fees along with clothing, it costs the club between $60-100 to register each participant.
A yearly fundraiser, tournaments and the registration event at Buffalo Wild Wings all play a part in giving kids a free chance to try a new sport.
“It helps grow the sport. Locally in Butte, it gives kids from different walks of life opportunities in a sport that builds character and integrity,” West said.
This past summer, the Butte Wrestling Club hosted a camp with Jordan Burroughs, one of the most highly-decorated American wrestlers ever. The club brought the Olympic gold-medalist and six-time World Champion to Montana to conduct a camp for the first time.
