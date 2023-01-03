Butte – The Butte Bulldogs hosted their first dual meet of the season on Tuesday night against the Helena High Bengals. Both Butte’s boys' and girls’ teams dominated to start their dual season on a strong note.
Between the holiday break and cancellations due to weather, it was the first action for the Bulldogs since the weekend of Dec. 16.
“The first match back in a while is kind of like the first match of the season again, so just finding a way to win is important this time of the year,” Butte head coach Cory Johnston said.
The Butte girls’ team won all five of their matches. All of the victories came via the pin, with four of the five ending in the first period. Aydin Gonzales started the avalanche for the team with a pin in 43 seconds.
The boys’ team followed it up with a commanding effort to defeat Helena, 51-16. According to the latest Montana AA rankings, Butte currently has eight of the 13 wrestlers in their starting lineup ranked.
Despite coming away with the victory, Butte fell behind after the first match. Charles Fox pinned Kale Schonsberg with 32 seconds remaining in the first period to give the Bengals a 6-0 lead.
After the loss, the Bulldogs rallied to win the next seven matches to take a 39-6 lead and control of the dual. Six of the seven consecutive victories for Butte were pins.
The best match of the night was at 120 pounds, featuring Colter Espelin for Butte and Asa Wood for Helena. Espelin is currently ranked fifth in the weight class for AA.
It was match that was tight from the beginning to the end. Entering the third period, Espelin held a 7-4 lead over Wood. A takedown by Wood cut the deficit to 8-6, but Espelin was able to hold on to win the match.
“I was super happy with that match, especially for a freshman. He was able to gut it out and those are the kind of matches that you get at the state tournament, so as many of those you could get the better it is,” Johnston said.
The Bengals managed to pick up two more wins in the dual. JT Gehring defeated third-ranked Reid Whitlock at 138 pounds. Whitlock stayed in it throughout and had scoring chances, but Gehring was too much to overcome. At 152 pounds, fifth-ranked Ian Mehrens defeated Butte’s Will Stepan with a pin in the first period.
“We’ve got all kinds of bright spots, there’s a lot of those matches that we could’ve won. We just made a couple mistakes in some close matches, so it’s all fixable,” Helena head coach Sam Bogard said.
Overall, it was a presiding performance for the Bulldogs. Defending state champion Mason Christian captured a pin in the second period after taking down his opponent over 10 times in the match.
Zack Tierney, Grady Winston, Kip Pumnea and Trey Hansen all won with pins in the first period.
“Overall, I’m super happy. Helena High has a great team, things are starting to go in the right direction for them so that is a tough team that we beat,” Johnston said.
