BUTTE — The Bulldogs' girls will have two opportunities in the coming days to put their talents on display.
First, Billings Senior will travel to Butte on Friday for the first-ever girls dual sanctioned by the MHSA in Butte. That event will start at noon at the Civic Center.
"In all the events that we've competed in so far, if the other team has female wrestlers, we'll match them up," explained Butte wrestling coach Cory Johnson. "It seems like not everybody always gets a match and it's not really a showcase for the girls. So this will be the first time that we actually have an event that is specialized for the girls, and that's really exciting."
While this is the first event specifically for female wrestlers, Johnson notes that there have been girls on teams during previous seasons. They just had to wrestle boys.
All nine girls on the Butte wrestling team will have at least one match during Friday's dual.
"I think (Billings Senior) has 15 or 16," Johnson said. "The way that the MHSA has it right now, is there are seven weight classes. We have all the weight classes filled. Some will even wrestle twice."
Less than 24 hours after squaring up with Billings Senior, the Bulldogs will hop on a bus to Kalispell Flathead for a girls wrestling mixer.
I'm not sure how many schools are sending wrestlers there," Johnson said. "With that event it'll be more of a mix-and-match. If two people are at the same weight and they haven't wrestled, they'll get out there and wrestle."
