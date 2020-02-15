top story
THE WRITE STUFF

Calligraphers partake in 31-year-old tradition of filling out state wrestling brackets by hand

BILLINGS — As wrestling fans from around the state cheered inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, three women sat in a concourse area above the arena floor on the south side quietly and meticulously writing names in bracket charts.

Bracket boards displayed behind them showed 13 weight classes within each classification — Class AA, A and B-C — with names of those moving toward the championship matches. 

The empty branches of bracket lines slowly filled in over the two-day Montana High School Association All-Class State Wrestling Tournament with the smooth strokes and curves of calligraphy writing as rounds progressed. By the end of the tournament, calligraphers for Class A Melodie Sargent, Class AA Jenna Allie and Class B-C Paulette Frazer penned about 624 wrestler names from nearly 100 schools across the state.

They enjoy their volunteer work and, best of all, each individual state champion receives their handwritten bracket during the award ceremony.

“I like doing it and I like coming and seeing our wrestlers,” Sargent said during the tournament Friday.

Wrestling brackets

Jenna Allie carries a bracket from the display area on the south wall of the arena to update the results as wrestlers compete in the semifinal and consolation quarterfinal rounds at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday.

Both Frazer and Sargent have been handwriting names on bracket boards for about 15 years and have practiced calligraphy for over 50 years. For Jenna Allie, this is her first time participating in the 31-year tradition.

Frazer and Sargent took classes in college and remember writing pages and pages of the alphabet in calligraphy. Each bracket shows off the unique handwriting styles of the three volunteers.

“When you do it for a long time, you kind of do your own style.” Frazer said at the tournament on Friday.

But even with 15 years experience, Frazer and Sargent admit that sometimes they misspell names on the board and have to use white-out and do it over. For a few years, Frazer and Sargent were on their own filling out boards for all three classifications. Last year, Class AA bracket boards were filled in using printed labels.

And fans wanted the calligraphy back, Allie said.

“You wouldn’t think it would matter to the boys, but it does,” Allie said.

Allie teaches 7th grade geography at Ben Steele Middle School and heard that the tournament needed a third volunteer to fill out the boards. Even though she’s never taken a calligraphy class, Allie said she has always loved experimenting with creative writing styles and even incorporates her love for the written word in her teachings.

Having seen how much people appreciate the bracket boards, she decided to volunteer, using a ruler to make sure the names were written straight.

Wrestling brackets

Paulette Frazer refers to a printed out results page as she writes names on a bracket as wrestlers compete in the semifinal and consolation quarterfinal rounds at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

“It’s the first year that I’ve done it, so I think I’m hooked,” Allie said. “I just love the process of writing, and penmanship is something that just isn’t concentrated on these days with the new technology age.”

State Wrestling Championships

Handwritten brackets are handed out to the champions, including Bridger Hall of Missoula Big Sky in the Class AA 170-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Associate tournament director for the MHSA Brian Michelotti said that the tournament is held at Metra every year, except in 2011 after a tornado ripped off the roof of the formerly known Rimrock Auto Arena. Because the tournament was held at several different schools that year, the calligraphers couldn’t participate.

But over time, the brackets have gained a reputation, and will continue to mean a lot to the athletes, Michelotti said.

Recently, he received a call from a former champion asking where they could get a bracket board re-printed after it was lost to water damage. Michelotti’s relative, who was a two-time state champion from Conrad, has had the brackets displayed at his house over the years.

“There’s a reason we’re back with all three classes with the calligraphers because they do such a wonderful job,” Michelotti said. “The bracket boards are such a huge deal. When we took them out of the truck the other day, I swear it was like somebody had to bless them because they took them out and tried not to bend them.”

Steve Komac is the interim head wrestling coach for the University of Providence in Great Falls and said that winning a tournament is an experience that’s cherished forever. On Saturday, he sat and watched each round looking for talented athletes to recruit for the college.

Wrestling brackets

Melodie Sargent, left, and Paulette Frazer write names on the brackets as wrestlers compete in the semifinal and consolation quarterfinal rounds at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Komac was the Class A state champion in the 112-pound weight class for Havre High School in 1989 — the first year the tournament was held at Metra.

One of his sons, Jarren Komac, was a two-time champion in 2013 and 2014, while his other son, Jordan Komac, was a two-time champion in 2017 and 2018. Both wrestled for Great Falls High School.

Steve Komac said he’s kept his bracket board over the years. His sons’ brackets are framed on the wall at home and are a reminder that competing and winning in wrestling takes sacrifice, hard work and dedication.

“I think everything, to be successful, takes sacrifice, but (wrestling) takes an immense amount of sacrifice and an immense amount of discipline,” Steve Komac said. “Regardless of the results, you tend to feel pretty good about yourself at the end.”

As Sargent hovered over a Class A board for the 103-pound class on Friday, her steady hand perfectly scrawled the names on the lines.

Filling out the brackets isn't just volunteer work, but a creative demonstration of the love for the sport. After a while, the volunteers start to recognize names and make predictions of possible winners. 

“You feel like you know the kids even if you don’t know them,” Sargent said.

