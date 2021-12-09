For some teams, the high school wrestling season has already started but for Class AA, things start Friday at the Mining City Duals in Butte.
The return of the tournament in Butte is a sign that wrestling is back to its normal schedule, as is the return of the All-Class State Tournament in Billings.
The long road to the Metra starts Friday for the Capital Bruins and Helena High Bengals, and one local wrestler who's had plenty of success in Billings is Carson DesRosier.
The senior is back for his last season with the Bruins and frankly, if there was a Mount Rushmore of Capital wrestlers, DesRosier would probably already have his face carved into it.
But the three-time state finalist and two-time state champ can solidify his standing as maybe the greatest Bruin wrestler of all time this winter.
DesRosier won the 138-pound state championship last season and joined a pretty exclusive club of Capital wrestlers who won two individual titles, including Noah Kovick who completed the feat last March, becoming the first Bruin to ever win back-to-back state titles.
But if DesRosier is able to defend his championship in February, he will match that achievement and will also become the first Bruin to win three state championships, as well as becoming the first four-time finalist CHS has ever had.
So in terms of local storylines, it begins and ends with DesRosier, who is well on his way to becoming one of the best wrestlers the city of Helena has ever seen.
Another important storyline to keep an eye on with the Bruins, is the fact that the program is under new leadership.
Former Capital head coach Jeff Mahana stepped down after last season and Shawn Graham, a former Butte High wrestler under Jim Street, has taken over head coaching duties.
Of course, taking over a team with a wrestler as good as DesRosier always helps, but as Graham said, Carson does more than perform on the mat.
"He sets that example in the room as far as working hard and making sure he's at all the functions we have," Graham said. "He definitely sets the pace. You aren't going to teach a guy like Carson a whole lot about wrestling at this point. But he puts the work in everyday. He really does and those other kids really look up to him."
While the Bruins have DesRosier, they will be without Dylan Graham, a two-time podium finisher due to an injury. Yet, CHS has some talented grapplers coming back including heavyweight Talon Marsh and also Hunter Rahn who both placed last season at state.
Conner Kovick is another Bruin that's back after coming one win short of finding the podium last season. Tucker Zanto and Nick Flies are other veterans back for CHS, but the team will be young with four freshmen.
"We are going to be young at some spots," Graham said. "I'm sure that we will take some lumps. But those guys are going to get better and they are going to go out and compete."
Graham and his club will open their season in dual competition taking on Gallatin, Polson and Havre on Friday.
"The kids are looking forward to it," Graham said. "They have been working really hard, but it's hard to know what you got until you get out there."
And one thing that the Bruins and Bengals will get a chance to do in 2021-22 is take part in the traditional tournaments on the schedule such as the Mining City Duals, the CMR Holiday Classic, the Tom LeProwse and the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic, just to name a few.
"The CMR Holiday Classic, that's a 64-man bracket," Graham said. "And last year, the kids didn't get anything close to that. So Carson and kids like that, they are really excited to go and see the best the state of Montana has to offer."
Capital's crosstown rival, Helena High is also looking forward to a return to normalcy.
"It's going to be a lot better this year," Sam Bogard said. "It was great that we were able to wrestle last year, but our kids missed a lot by not being able to go to a lot of these tournaments. We didn't even get to see anybody from the East until state. So I feel this will be a much more exciting season than last year by far."
Both the Bengals and Bruins are looking to work their way into contention in Class AA and based on last season, the Bruins are a little closer. Capital was sixth at state but with the loss of two-time defending champion Noah Kovick to graduation, as well as a slew of other state placers, CHS needs to reload.
And just like its crosstown rival, Helena High is also being impacted by injuries. Caleb O'Shea, who found the podium as a freshman last season, is out with an injury and could miss the entire season. The same is true for Nathan Elmose, who was supposed to be a senior and was a win away from placing last March.
Still, the Bengals have a strong group and after having two wrestlers find the podium last season, Bogard would like to see that number improve and JT Gehring, Ruger Young, Ian Mehrens and Kaleb Kirklin should all be in the mix.
"My biggest goal right now is to get 6-7 kids on the podium," Helena High's head coach said. "I would love to get 13 but we do have some green ones. But I do know these kids have their goals set and some of them are set pretty damn high, so I would love to see six or seven kids up on the podium."
Helena High will open pool competition at the Mining City Duals in Butte against Missoula Sentinel, Butte High (JV) and Great Falls High. The tournament will conclude on Saturday with brackets formed after pool competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.