Over the past two seasons, Helena Capital's Talon Marsh has only lost two matches. Yet, one of them came last weekend in the Western AA Divisional tournament to Butte's Mason Christian.
It was a battle and the defeat came via a 6-5 decision, which was only the second loss of the season for Marsh, who went undefeated on his way to winning the 285-pound state title in Class AA in 2022.
On Friday, at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at the Metra in Billings, Marsh will start the final leg of his journey to join Noah Kovick as the only Capital wrestler to successfully defend a Class AA state title.
And Marsh isn't dwelling on his loss at all.
"You look at every great athlete, and I'm not saying I'm a great athlete, but everyone loses, no matter how good you are," he said. "It wasn't a set back or anything. I lost. But it wasn't the one that mattered anyway."
That one, would be on Finals night at All-Class State Wrestling and assuming both Marsh and Christian are able to make their way there for a rematch, it will be one most anticipated matches of the entire tournament as both are returning state champs — Christian won at 182 pounds last season.
If Marsh is able to get back to the finals and flip the result against Christian, it would put him into that exclusive club of repeat state champs at CHS.
"Noah (Kovick), he is a phenomenal wrestler," Marsh said. "He's someone that a lot of kids looked up to when I was growing up. People remember his name in the wrestling room and it would be pretty cool to have my name remembered for a little while too."
If Marsh, a two-time placer already, is able to win four matches this weekend in the Metra, there's no doubt that he'll be remembered as one the best Bruins to ever do it on the mat.
Yet, Marsh isn't the only Bruin who is hoping to reach the top of the podium this weekend. Cashton Spolar (23-10) is another and he'll be seeking a second straight trip to the finals where he would likely end up squaring off against Keyan Hernandez, a two-time state champion from Billings West that is headed to wrestle for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
"I'm very excited to be back in the Metra," Spolar said. "Hoping to get the gold this time."
One thing that could help in that effort, is the previous experience of wrestling at the All-Class State Tournament, as well as reaching the finals as a freshman.
"I dream about it every night," Spolar said of getting back.
The sophomore is the top-seed out of the Western AA in the 120-pound weight class and Hunter Rahn (13-5) won the divisional title at 126 pounds and in his final trip to the state tournament, the senior hopes to contend for a title, which won't be easy with Mason Gutenberger, a returning champion from Belgrade in his bracket.
"It's my last year so I'm trying to have fun it with," he said. "I just want to give it my all and wrestle like it's my last time because I don't really have any plans for it after this."
As far as the realization that this will be his final time in the Metra as a competitor: "It's crazy," he said. "It came much faster than I thought it would."
Rahn is hoping to go out on top and so is 170-pounder Conner Kovick (31-7). He finished third last season and has defending champion Paolo Salminen in his bracket as well as state finalist in Anders Thompson who beat Kovick last weekend in the Western AA final.
"It went by so fast," Kovick said of his wrestling career. "I'm sad. I'm also excited to move on to other things but it's sad."
Finding the podium or even pulling some upsets on the way to the top, would certainly brighten up the final weekend of All-Class State wrestling for Kovick.
"My first goal is to make it to the finals," he said. "From there, it's one of my biggest dreams to be a state champion."
Kovick will need to beat some guys that he hasn't before to make it happen, but he has a plan for that too.
"You have just wrestle like yourself," he said. "I feel like it's all a mental game. But the most important thing is going out and wrestling like yourself. Sometimes that's hard but this is my last tournament and think that's what I gotta do different."
The Bruins have 18 wrestlers total qualified for state and the others are Mason Eblen (103), Jayden Simmons (113), Cohen Sassano (126), Dawson Peterson (132), Boston Lay (138), Payton Severson (152), Dane Butler (152), Cole Graham (160), Hayden Hecker (160), Dylan Graham (182), Matteo Bugni (182), Tuff Adams (205) and Paul Mousel (285).
Helena High will be taking 12 wrestlers to All-Class State Wrestling on the boys side of things and leading the way for the Bengals will be 145-pounder Ian Mehrens who won the Western AA title last weekend.
Rounding out the roster for the Bengals, who took fifth last week at divisionals, (Capital was third) will be Brady Gehring (103), David Kambule (103), Zane Gehring (113), Will Collins (113), Connor Lamping (120), Asa Wood (120), Colin Mehrens (132), JT Gehring (138), Sam Harkins (170), Charles Fox (182) and Sam Schiltz (205).
In the B/C ranks, Jefferson is looking to make some noise after finishing as the runner-up last season in Class B. The Panthers also have two divisional champs among their nine wrestlers headed to state and that's John Armstrong (152) and Brady Armstrong (182). The other Panthers are Dylan Mikesell (120), Leighton LaFromboise (120), Dayton Brown (126), Coleman Thorton (138), Jace Oxarart (145), Jeyden Sullivan (205) and Kolbe Michaud (285).
Walter Spurlock is the lone Townsend Bulldog headed to state wrestling after he finished second in the 182-pound weight class at divisionals. In Class A, East Helena will also be represented by heavyweights Layne Powers and Adam Shirley.
Helena area girls seek mat glory at state, too
Girls wrestling has really blossomed in Montana and three local teams will have girls taking part in the competition this weekend.
Four Capital Bruin girls will compete this weekend led by 138-pounder Lily Bennum who took second at the Western AA girls divisional last weekend and was also named the first Lady Bruin team captain this week.
It's also her first trip to the Metra.
"I feel like I have put in a decent amount of work," Bennum said. "And I feel like I can do well at state."
Bennum said she has always been into weightlifting but didn't really think about wrestling until a friend suggested it. Since then, she's been hooked and the results have been impressive with a 23-4 record this season for CHS.
"One of my friends told me about," she said. "And I fell in love with it."
This weekend, she's hoping her dedication will carry her to the top of the podium.
"I'm hoping for first place," she said.
Joining Bennum for the Bruins in the girls tournament will be Taylor Lay (120), Leila McKay (152) and Bryton Kipp (165). Helena High will also have three girls in the field: Lanie Russel (132), Clara Schuele (138) and Rylee Murgel (165). Corrissa Baker (114) and Dakota Petersen (138) also qualified from East Helena after taking second at the girls Western A Divisional last weekend.
The two-day wrestling extravaganza starts Friday at 10:20 a.m. The Parade of Athletes will take place at 10 a.m. The state finals will start at 4 p.m. Saturday.
