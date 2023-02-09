Rocky Mountain Classic wrestling championship 23.JPG

Browning's Brendyn Whiteman grapples with Helena Capital's Talon Marsh in a 285 pound bout during the championship round of the Rocky Mountain Classic wrestling meet at Sentinel High School, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

Over the past two seasons, Helena Capital's Talon Marsh has only lost two matches. Yet, one of them came last weekend in the Western AA Divisional tournament to Butte's Mason Christian.

It was a battle and the defeat came via a 6-5 decision, which was only the second loss of the season for Marsh, who went undefeated on his way to winning the 285-pound state title in Class AA in 2022.

Crosstown wrestling

Capital's Conner Kovick wrestles Dhestin McKinnis of Helena High last month in the crosstown dual which was won 48-20 by the Bruins. 
crosstown wrestling

Helena Capital's Lily Bennum notched a win for the Bruins during the crosstown wrestling dual on earlier this season. 

