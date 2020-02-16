HELENA -- If you have ever attended the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament, you will know that inspiration lies around every corner.
Whether it's wrestlers going for historic achievements or a kid that made his career with a single win, there are great stories everywhere.
However, this year, one wrestler inspired me more than any other and that's Izzy Moreno, a freshman from Missoula Big Sky, who like me, just happens to have type-1 diabetes.
Last week, leading up to state, Moreno opened up about his diabetes and to be honest, it was the first I had ever heard of a diabetic wrestler.
I am sure there are others. But since Moreno was diagnosed at 11 years old, around the same time as myself, I couldn't help but take an interest as he pushed for his first career state title over the weekend.
On Friday, the first day of the tournament, Moreno won by tech fall in the first round and then by decision to advance into Saturday's semifinals, all while managing a disease that isn't exactly conducive to wrestling.
The thing about diabetes is that it's unpredictable and it's unforgiving.
But as Moreno has shown, it can be managed, so well that it's not really a hindrance to him. The week prior, as I watched him wrestle in Helena, I had no idea he had diabetes and unless you know, you'd have no idea.
But it still doesn't go away and since, at least up to this point, there is no cure, it won't, which is why it requires constant management and control.
Being an athlete actually helps, because exercise is one thing that generally can help regulate blood sugar, something that is critical to success.
If your blood sugar is too high, you will feel tired, lethargic and certainly not up to wrestling at a championship level. Yet, if it dips down too low, you can get so weak that you can barely function.
Only the fix can still take time and during a wrestling match, all Moreno has is five minutes of injury time.
"I always try to keep some Gatorade," Moreno said. "That seems to work the quickest to raise my blood sugar and then I take a little less insulin, since I am exercising, because if I take the same amount it could drop quicker."
The highs and lows might not sound like a big deal, but if they aren't addressed, they can require serious medical attention.
I know from experience. Once, as a middle school basketball coach, I was sitting around eating raisins following a game. I took my insulin injection and not long after, I woke up in the emergency room.
Maybe I was more active that day or maybe I took an extra unit or two of medicine, but either way, if you aren't careful, diabetes will take you down every time.
That's also why Moreno keeps a close watch on things and why others such as his father and Big Sky head wrestling coach, Rick Moreno, keeps a close eye on him too.
"It takes a community," Rick said.
Something else that has helped is an exciting form of treatment called looping, which in short, is a way of projecting blood sugar rates, so then, Moreno's insulin pump can adjust accordingly, giving him more or less medicine as needed.
"It takes everything into account," Rick said. "It takes in exercise, stress levels, the food you eat and all these factors. It's pretty cool."
Still, trying to be an athlete with diabetes isn't easy and sometimes, no matter how much control you think you have, it rears its ugly head at the worst times.
"It's been an experience and a learning curve," Rick said. "And I will never say that we have it figured out, because we will never have it figured out."
Like on the mat, Izzy Moreno will need to keep adjusting. That's just life with diabetes.
But as a fellow type-1 diabetic, watching Izzy perform the way that he did, all season and at the state tournament, where he finished fifth, was truly inspirational.
And it should inspire others as well. It's a reminder that no matter the obstacles, there is always a way to overcome them.
For Izzy, on the mat at least, his objective will be the get to the top of the podium next year, instead of just on it. That was the goal going into the Metra this past weekend, he just fell short.
"I wanted to win it," Izzy said after taking fifth instead of first. "It's tough. I just have to keep pushing, work harder and keep my head up."
Izzy may not have won a state championship this weekend, but even though I'm not supposed to cheer for any team or individual, he won me over as a fan, of a fellow diabetic, doing something I didn't think was possible.
And because of Izzy Moreno, maybe another athlete, possibly with diabetes, will find the strength to do something once thought impossible too.
All I know, is that when Izzy makes another run at the state championship next season, I might have to violate that age-old oath of no cheering in the press box.
