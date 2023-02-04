BUTTE – The final day of the Montana High School Association started with anticipation Saturday at the Butte Civic Center.
Those who stuck around were treated to an exciting 285-lb. class matchup between Butte’s Mason Christian, a state champion in the 182-lb. class last season, and Helena Capital’s Talon Marsh, a state champion in his own right and recently named Montana’s 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in football.
Christian took the 285-lb. divisional championship with a 6-5 decision over Marsh.
“It was a fun time. It’s just good to be back after my injury,” Christian said. “I have a lot of respect for Talon. He’s a great athlete. He surprised me; he’s hard to move.”
Christian moved up to the 205-lb. class prior to the Jim Street Mining City Duals in December. With Zach Tierney unable to go with an injury, Christian stepped into the 285 realm.
“I always try to challenge myself, and find people that will challenge me to be the best that I can be,” Christian said.
“The guy is always up to the challenge,” Butte boys’ wrestling head coach Cory Johnston said. “He stepped right up into the 285-lb. class and was great these two days. All of these kids battled hard over the past two days. This was fun.”
Here is a list of the top five competitors in boys’ respective weight classes, in order of finish:
103: Keegan Hunt (Butte), Tyrese LeProwse (Butte), Dayton Naldrett (Flathead), Aiden Sweat (Glacier), Mason Eblen (Capital).
113: Diesel Thompson (Flathead), Ryder McEwen (Butte), Zane Gehring (Helena), Jayden Simmons (Capital), Bryton Lenz (Sentinel).
120: Cashton Spolar (Capital), William Barnes (Flathead), Kade Wallace (Sentinel), Connor Lamping (Helena), Asa Wood (Helena).
126: Hunter Rahn (Capital), Aiden Downing (Flathead), Grady Winston (Butte), Cohen Sassano (Capital), Darren Fuller (Sentinel).
132: Teagan Vasquez (Glacier), Kip Pumnea (Butte), Gannon Wisher (Flathead), Reid Whitlock (Butte), Cash Corbally (Capital).
138: Dane Lake (Flathead), Bryton Hardesty (Butte), Evan Hafiger (Sentinel), JT Gehring (Helena), Gabe Mobley (Big Sky).
145: Ian Mehrens (Helena), Logan Stansberry (Flathead), Seth Doolan (Glacier), Tanner Davis (Blue Sky), Will Stepan (Butte).
152: Kaleb Shine (Glacier), Cade Troupe (Flathead), Nikola Coles (Glacier), Lakoda Wieczorek (Flathead), Joey Sandberg (Big Sky).
160: Israel Moreno (Big Sky), Gabe Lake (Flathead), Cole Graham (Capital), Tynan Krause (Flathead), Mark Ahner (Glacier).
170: Anders Thompson (Flathead), Conner Kovick (Capital), Gunnar Thompson (Flathead), Trevor Tucker (Sentinel), Jake Bailey (Butte).
182: Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead), Dylan Graham (Capital), Xander Winter (Flathead), Alexander Beck (Sentinel), Matteo Bugni (Capital).
205: Sawyer Troupe (Flathead), Cohen Grunhuvd (Butte), Tuff Adams (Capital), Kale Schonsburg (Butte), Conor Leduc (Flathead).
285: Mason Christian (Butte), Talon Marsh (Capital), Kade Schleeman (Butte), Forest Howell (Flathead), Paul Mousel (Capital).
Team points: Flathead (302), Butte (254.5), Capital (236), Glacier (178). Helena (129), Big Sky-Loyola Sacred Heart (113), Sentinel (109), Hellgate (27).
Here are the finishers in the girls’ Western AA Divisional brackets, in order of finish:
100: Reina Koehler (Flathead), Peyton Leva (Butte), Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier).
107: Brooke Yeadon (Glacier), Kaylee LaPier (Butte), Brinly Youso (Flathead), Mykel Lee (Flathead), Jessie LaPier (Butte).
114: Kaura Coles (Glacier), Ariana Conklin (Glacier), Aydin Gonzales (Butte), Skye Shelmerdine (Flathead), Adi Siegel (Flathead).
120: Bella Downing (Flathead), Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte), Taylor Lay (Capital), Tamree Payne-Taylor (Glacier), Trinity Bolvin (Flathead).
126: Lucia Schlapfer (Big Sky), Jessalyn Hewitt (Glacier), Peyton Walker (Flathead), Kiera Lackey (Flathead), Emma Trader (Big Sky).
132: Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte), Teya Edwards (Butte), Lanie Russell (Helena), McKenna McCarthy (Flathead), Autum Thompson (Flathead).
145: Mattie Stepan (Butte), Jasmine Cartwright (Glacier), Hattie Morrow (Big Sky), Eliska Tornerova (Flathead), Isabelle Brewer (Flathead).
152: Madisyn Frazier (Glacier), Bridget Smith (Flathead), Reese Conley (Flathead), Leila McKay (Capital), Rylee Radcliffe (Butte).
165: Hayla Hoffman (Butte), Bryton Kipp (Capital), Rylee Murgel (Helena), Ava Griswold (Flathead), Kelsey Bryant (Glacier).
185: Leah Esser (Glacier), Elizabeth Henkins (Big Sky).
205: Lucille Libby (Flathead), Makenna Bazo (Butte), Boston Howell (Flathead), Ashley Wilcox (Butte).
Team points: Flathead (236), Butte (212), Glacier (193), Capital (78.5), Big Sky-Loyola Sacred Heart (71), Helena (44), Hellgate (10), Sentinel (10).
The MHSA Class AA State Meet will be at MetraPark in Billings on Feb. 10-11.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.