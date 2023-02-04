BUTTE – The final day of the Montana High School Association started with anticipation Saturday at the Butte Civic Center.

Those who stuck around were treated to an exciting 285-lb. class matchup between Butte’s Mason Christian, a state champion in the 182-lb. class last season, and Helena Capital’s Talon Marsh, a state champion in his own right and recently named Montana’s 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in football.

Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments