MILES CITY — There was an eerie quiet during the 132-pound title match Saturday as Class A wrestling spectators hung on Cooper Birdwell’s every move.
In a flash, Lewistown’s Birdwell took his shot and put his opponent, Sidney’s Kolton Reid, on his back. When the referee slapped the mat to signal the pin, Birdwell slowly rose from his knees and acknowledged the crowd, which by then was voicing its approval.
In that moment, history had been made.
The victory served as Birdwell’s fourth individual state title and made him the 37th in Montana wrestling history to reach that goal. But Birdwell also joined a more exclusive group: The win ran his season record to 44-0 and his career mark to a staggering 178-0, making him just the fourth competitor in state annals to finish his high school career undefeated.
Birdwell won his earlier championships at 113 and 126 pounds (twice), and joined the undefeated list that previously consisted of only Missoula Sentinel’s Gene Davis (1960-63), Billings Skyview’s Beau Malia (2001-04) and Townsend’s Jade Rauser (2008-11).
“It’s pretty awesome to be a part of that group,” Birdwell said while reflecting on his career, which will next take him to Oklahoma State. “Ever since I won state my freshman year I’ve been itching to keep my undefeated streak going.
“It feels good to finally know that I did it, that the work paid off.”
Cooper Birdwell. 178-0 #mtscores pic.twitter.com/OdsV0dP7TQ— Greg Rachac (@gregrachac) March 7, 2021
Birdwell’s run to perfection was part of a weekend of high achievement at the Custer County District High School gym. Sidney added to its decorated resume by scoring 326.5 points and cruising to its 12th all-time Class A team crown. It marks the Eagles’ second four-peat; they previously captured four championships in a row from 2003-06.
The Eagles sent a program-record nine wrestlers to the finals and crowned six champions, including three-time titlists Aden Graves at 152 pounds and Riley Waters at 205. Graves, a junior, will take his shot at the four-timer club next year.
Sidney’s 12 team championships are the second-most in Class A history behind Havre’s 14.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” said 35th-year coach Guy Melby, the architect of the Sidney juggernaut. “We placed 15 guys, and I think 14 of those were in the top three. A lot of times if you go .500 in the placing rounds you feel pretty good. And we did way better than that.”
Laurel took home the second-place trophy with 188 points, outpacing as many as six teams that came in with ambitions of finishing near the top behind Sidney. The Locomotives didn’t have any individual champions, but they claimed their hardware by virtue of a tournament-high 29 pins.
Birdwell backstopped Lewistown to 182.5 points and the third-place trophy. Landon Farrar at 182 pounds added an individual title for the Eagles.
One intriguing subplot to Saturday was the 103-pound title bout between brothers Landen and Isaac Stewart of Frenchtown. Sibling matchups in championship matches seem incredibly rare — the last to do it, according to the Montana High School Association Archive, were Havre’s Tyler and Travis Adams in 2014.
Landen Stewart, a senior, beat his sophomore brother with a second-period pin.
“I feel bad for him, but he wants to get better, and I thought that the best way for him to get better was to give him some real competition,” Landen Stewart said.
“This has kind of been the dream. There’s not as much adrenaline because it’s my little brother, but it still feels good.”
Stewart was the tournament’s quick-pin winner. He collected four falls in a total of 4 minutes, 19 seconds. Birdwell’s four pins came in 4:27.
Miles City 145-pounder Damian Leidholt won his second title in his fourth trip to the finals with a 4-3 decision over Sidney’s Zander Burnison. Leidholt got a big ovation from the hometown crowd, and then nearly knocked over his coach, Mike Etchemendy, when he leapt to hug him in the post-match celebration.
Leidholt got the rare experience of winning a title in his home gym. This year’s Class AA, A and B-C tournaments were separated and moved from its usual home of First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings due to COVID-19 precautions.
“Honestly, the best place for this tournament is Metra. But the second-best place is right here at home,” Leidholt said. “So you can’t be too mad about that.”
Sidney’s champions, in addition to Graves and Waters, included Owen Lonski at 113 pounds, Zander Dean at 126, Kade Graves at 160 and Brodey Skogen at 285.
The Eagles fell shy of their goal of breaking their own Class A scoring record of 340 points set last year, but that didn’t take any shine off their collective accomplishment.
“We push each other every day in the room,” Waters said. “We’ve got champions in the room, and that’s how you make champions.”
The other individual title winners were Havre’s Mick Chagnon at 120 pounds, Livingston’s Danyk Jacobsen at 138 and Havre’s Orion Thivierge at 170. It was the second title each for Chagnon and Thivierge.
Jacobsen was the No. 3 seed from the East, and he knocked off Sidney’s Jordan Darby in the semifinals earlier Saturday to earn his title shot.
Laurel put two wrestlers into the finals — Tyler Emineth at 152 and Connor Ulschak at 180 — but they were felled by Sidney’s three-time tandem of Aden Graves and Waters. Still, the Locomotives sent 10 guys to the medal podium and gobbled up pin points during what was a full team effort.
“I just wanted to see them compete, and I knew good things would happen,” Laurel coach Ted Hill said. “They all wrestled tough, beating guys that maybe earlier in the season had beaten us. This team took on the challenge. It was impressive.”
Meanwhile, Lockwood — in its second year as a fledgling high school in Billings — had its first-ever state placer when Beau Contreraz took sixth at 113 pounds.
