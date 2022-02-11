BILLINGS — What was expected is what materialized Friday during the Class A portion of the state wrestling tournament.
It's tight at the top of the team standings after Day 1, which unfolded in front of a huge crowd at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Sidney, the four-time reigning champion, holds the lead with 93.5 points. Second-place Havre is on the doorstep with 88.5 points, while Frenchtown is hovering close in third place with 84.
Ronan with 71 points and Miles City with 69 rounded out the top five.
Sidney 160-pounder Aden Graves, the only wrestler competing this weekend with a chance to win a fourth consecutive title, wasted little time marching into Saturday’s semifinals. Graves wrestled for a grand total of 54 seconds on Friday, pinning Libby’s Wyatt Gregg in the first round and Laurel’s Beau Mares in the quarters, each in 27 seconds.
Graves is vying to become the 38th member of Montana’s elite four-time champions club.
“I was kind of taking it all in, with this being my last year,” Graves said after his quarterfinal bout. “Usually I’m pretty stressed, but this time I seemed more relaxed and wanting to enjoy the moment. Usually I’m in a bad mood — well, not necessarily a bad mood — but today I was happy, smiling and laughing with the guys, just trying to have fun.”
“I’m happy with the performance,” he said. “But there’s a lot of work still to be done.”
The tight team battle, particularly between Sidney, Havre and Frenchtown, presents an interesting juxtaposition.
Havre, with 14 titles, is the most decorated Class A program. Sidney, though, is pursuing its 13th crown and fifth in a row, which would match the Blue Ponies’ best run from 2013-17.
Frenchtown, on the other hand, has never won a team championship.
Havre was led Friday by two-time reigning titlist Orion Thivierge at 170 pounds. Thivierge barely broke a sweat Friday while pinning his two opponents in a total of 45 seconds. In all, the Blue Ponies put seven in the semifinals.
Havre coach Beau LaSalle is in his fourth year as coach. LaSalle won an individual championship at 130 pounds for the Blue Ponies in 2007, which was also the year they started a run of nine team titles in 11 years under previous coach Scott Filius.
“We expected to be in the mix. I think we always expect that. We knew if we could wrestle to our ability we could make some noise. Hopefully we can do that (on Saturday),” LaSalle said.
“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing, getting bonus points when we can, winning the close matches and keeping our kids alive. We’ll see how the cards fall.”
Sidney has a Class A-best eight in the semis, while Frenchtown has five.
Among Sidney’s semifinalists is Owen Lonski at 126 pounds. Lonski is a junior seeking his third individual crown. Zander Dean at 145 also made the semis as he chases a second title for the Eagles.
“I don’t know if we could have drawn it up much better,” Sidney coach Guy Melby said. “It’s probably gone exactly the way we hoped it would. But it ain’t over. The state tournament is a two-day tournament and anything can happen.
“The semifinals are where you win or lose it, especially this year because everything is so tight. Those are big points.”
Frenchtown’s Isaac Stewart at 103 also won his two matches. Stewart is the Broncs’ lone returning finalist from last season. Stewart will face Sidney’s Gordon Knapp in an important semifinal bout on Saturday.
The Broncs’ Ryder Hansen and Sidney's Reece Graves will square off in the semis at 113, as well. Another key matchup pits Frenchtown’s Gavin McLean against Havre’s Riley Pleninger at 152.
Despite his team's close proximity to first place, Frenchtown coach Jesse Long said the Broncs didn’t get off to the kind of start they wanted, but he knows there are still a lot of points to be had in both the semifinals and the wrestleback rounds.
“We didn’t have a great first round,” Long said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids who haven’t been in this atmosphere before. It makes or breaks kids. We hope (Saturday) we come back and have a little bit better round in the semis.”
“If we can come back and score some points we’ll be in the mix. (Saturday) is when things are going to settle out. After the semis we’ll know exactly what’s going on.”
Another returning champion, Livingston’s Danyk Jacobsen, advanced to the semifinals at 145, where he’ll face Havre’s Reinhardt Bold. The Rangers’ Colter Fleming (126 pounds), Gage McGillvray (132) and Cade Gubler (182) joined Jacobsen in the semis.
Ronan was bolstered by Ridge Cote at 113, Koy McAllister at 126, Caleb Cheff at 152 and Tristan Fisher at 170, who each won twice on Friday.
Miles City put five in the semifinals, including Currey Brown at 138 pounds and the duo of Holden Meged and Gabe Walker at 285.
Laurel’s Elijah Nose (103), Ashton Ulschak (132) and Cole Younger (182) also won two matches apiece on Friday.
