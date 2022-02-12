BILLINGS — As a team captain, Aden Graves said he felt more pressure to help deliver Sidney a fifth straight Class A wrestling title than to maintain his own run at history.
On Saturday, both of Graves’ dreams came true.
Graves, the Eagles’ calm but relentless 160-pound senior, captured his fourth individual championship with an 8-0 decision in the finals over Lewistown’s Wyatt Elam at the state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
In doing so, he became the 38th member of Montana’s vaunted four-time champions club and the only wrestler to accomplish the feat this season.
His performance backstopped Sidney to its fifth consecutive crown, which matched Havre’s title run from 2013-17 as the longest streak in Class A. The Eagles finished the tournament with 210.5 points to finish comfortably ahead of second-place Havre (147.5 points) and third-place Miles City (142).
“Right now I don’t think it’s really set in,” said Graves, who won his previous titles at 132 pounds in 2019, 145 in 2020 and 152 last year. “It means a lot to all the people here supporting me.
“Sidney is such a great community. I’ve been so fortunate to have all the practice partners I’ve had and the coaches in my corner, so it means as much to them as it does to me. They’re who brought me here.”
Sidney had six reach the finals and finished with five at the top of the podium en route to its 13th title under longtime coach Guy Melby. Joining Graves were younger brother Reece Graves at 113 pounds, Owen Lonski at 126, Zander Dean at 145 and Zander Burnison at 152.
Graves is the third Sidney wrestler to become a four-time champion, matching predecessors Jesse Obergfell (2004-07) and Gresh Jones (2012-15). Lonski, a junior, will attempt to become the program’s fourth next year.
“I’m honored. To be on a list with those 37 other guys and then up on a wall with those two from Sidney, it means everything to me,” Graves said. “When I was a little kid I was looking up at Jesse Obergfell on the wall, and then eventually Gresh.
“Looking up to those guys … because they did it I knew I could do it, too.”
At the outset of the tournament, a tight race was expected between Sidney, Frenchtown, Havre, Laurel and others. After Friday, Sidney led Havre by five points and Frenchtown by 9½.
But the Eagles made their money when it counted: They finished 7-2 in their nine placing matches, and had Grady Nelson finish second at 170 and Gordon Knapp take third at 103.
Melby said his team turned a corner three weeks ago after it was beaten by Frenchtown at the Class A duals.
“That’s when we changed our attitude, we changed the look on our faces and went to work,” Melby said. “We had a great semifinals. We ended up placing nine kids. Of all the matches we wrestled, I can’t think of a bad one. The whole weekend. Which is the way it should be.”
Havre scored enough points to place second despite winning just one semifinal match. The Blue Ponies’ leader, Orion Thivierge, went on to win his third career title with a first-period pin of Nelson in the 170-pound finals.
Thivierge won the Class A Quick Pin Award, with four falls in a total of 4:36.
“It was fun. I tried to take it in as much as I could. This place is awesome,” said Thivierge, who jumped into the arms of his teammates after his victory. “This is a great way to go out. The team put together a helluva weekend too.
“I’m very proud of this team. They battled hard this weekend, and that made it a lot more enjoyable for me.”
Miles City rose into the top three and took home a state trophy a week after finishing fourth at the Eastern A divisional. The Cowboys had four in the finals, with Isaac Beardsley at 120 and Gabe Walker at 285 winning titles. Walker pinned teammate Holden Meged in the third period of their title bout.
Laurel took fourth in the team standings with 141.5 points. Elijah Nose at 103 pounds and Ashton Ulschak at 132 won individual titles for the Locomotives, the first for the program since 2016. Both did it by way of pin.
“That’s awesome,” Laurel coach Ted Hill said. “I tell you what, there’s no two dudes that deserve it more than those two guys. Those are the guys that are in the weight room working out every morning since September. Pins for both guys. I was impressed.”
Frenchtown rounded out the top five in the team standings with 140 points.
The win for Sidney’s Dean at 145 came in a matchup between two evenly matched defending champs. Dean scored a late takedown to edge Livingston’s Danyk Jacobsen by a 2-1 decision. Jacobsen beat Dean at the Eastern divisional a week prior.
Lonski, meanwhile, was in a battle in the 126-pound final against Dillon’s Noah Huffaker but ended up scoring multiple near-falls in a 14-6 win. Burnison’s win served as atonement for two second-place finishes at state earlier in his career.
At 138 pounds, Justin Windauer outlasted Miles City’s Curry Brown 8-4 in their title bout. Windauer was a second-place finisher at state a year ago.
“I just kept pushing the pace and kept the pressure on,” an elated Windauer said. “I can’t think of a time when I felt better than this.”
Libby’s Jace DeShazer captured the 182-pound title with a first-round pin of Livingston’s Cade Gubler. DeShazer celebrated with a cartwheel and backflip on the mat.
Hardin’s Dante Pallone won the title at 205, prompting a huge cheer from Hardin’s section of fans, which released confetti to mark the occasion. Pallone outlasted Browning’s Brendyn Whiteman in a physical bout with an 18-7 major decision.
As for Melby and Sidney, they wave goodbye to one of the program’s all-time greats in Graves. But that won’t stop them from shooting for a sixth straight title next season.
Melby said the team will be in the weight room Monday at 6:45 a.m.
“We’ll get back to work,” Melby said. “Six in a row sounds good, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.