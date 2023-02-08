BILLINGS — For the first time in maybe a decade-plus, Montana's top Class A boys wrestling coaches are affirmatively pointing out something.
That the state championship is up for the taking.
"I've actually been in Class A since 1981, basically. That was the fall of my freshman year," Miles City coach Mike Etchemendy, a former standout wrestler himself with the Cowboys in the 1980s, said. "And I don't know that I've ever seen everything be as close as it is right now."
The past 10 Class A state titles have been awarded to two powerhouses — Havre and Sidney — that have embarked on separate legendary five-year runs, with seven of the 10 decided by at least 50 points and many of that bunch being victories of well over 100 points. The Blue Ponies' stretch of titles came first, from 2013-17, while the Eagles' spell is the most recent as the five-time defending champs.
But the expectation among those in the hunt is that there will be no such blowout victory this year. Instead, Class A's title chase may come down to as little as one match, one wrestler or one moment.
And with as many as six teams having the capability of winning the state championship, as legendary Sidney coach Guy Melby believes, the competition throughout the weekend at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark is going to be as fierce as it's been in the class in years.
"It's whoever's hot and catches a break and punches a few in the finals, that's going to be the difference," Melby, amid his 37th season at the helm as a 13-time state title winner, said. "It could end up being the last match of the state tournament. That's how close it is with these five or six teams."
• Speaking of Sidney, its race to a potential sixth straight state championship — which would break its deadlocks with Havre and Ronan (1978-82) as the longest streak in Class A history — will be anchored by two names well known to Montana wrestling fans.
Senior and 138-pound qualifier Owen Lonski is attempting to join an exclusive club as a four-time state champion and be the fourth Eagle ever to achieve the feat along with Jesse Obergfell (2004-07), Gresh Jones (2012-15) and Aden Graves (2019-22). However, Lonski has been battling illness for the past couple of weeks, per Melby, which resulted in his sixth-place finish at last week's Eastern A divisional and means he may not be at 100% this weekend.
Elsewhere at 145, senior Zander Dean is looking to close the show on his own decorated prep career with a third straight state title and fourth finals appearance, sitting at 45-2 overall for the year with no defeats to Montanan wrestlers.
"It's one of those things (where Owen) hasn't really been healthy since the first part of the year," Melby said. "He's dropping matches he probably normally wouldn't ... we're trying to get him healthy and you got a few days left, so it's just do or die now. You've got to get after it and forget about it.
"I like (Zander's) chances. He's put in the time ... we're marking our slate clear and right now, everybody's 0-0 and our most important match is match number one Friday morning. So that's what we're worried about right now."
• The winner of the loaded Eastern divisional after narrowly beating second-place Laurel 224-216.5, Miles City is aiming to turn the clock back to 1986 — the Cowboy wrestling program's last state championship.
And it's got the wrestlers to do it.
Miles City will be sending 16 state qualifiers to Metra with five defending state placers in the fold, including last year's 120 champion in Isaac Beardsley (who is competing at 132 at Metra) and Holden Meged, who lost to teammate Gabe Walker in last year's 285-pound title match, at heavyweight.
Both have battled back from separate injuries suffered throughout the season. Meged won his divisional while Beardsley, who's been battling "little things" all year long injury-wise, per Etchemendy, placed third in his weight class at the divisional behind Sidney's Reece Graves and Livingston's Trae DeSaveur.
"We've had our ups and downs, but that's the beauty of Eastern A," Etchemendy said. "We beat each other up so much. You have to get better or else you just fade away. ... We've just been dealing with a lot, but every team is dealing with a lot. I think (we're) ready to go."
Every point possible is going to be vital in Miles City's aim to return to the top of the state wrestling podium, Etchemendy said, stating that he thinks that if a team reaches the 165-point mark, "I don't know if anybody can touch them."
For reference, the Class A champ hasn't had that low of a point total since Corvallis' 160.5 in 2002.
"I think it's going to be super low-scoring," Etchemendy said. "There's so many teams that are going to be scoring points. The last few years, everybody was always fighting for second because of Sidney and how good they were. And this year, everybody's fighting for first, second and third. So it's going to be fun."
• The Western A has only been able to claim one state championship since 2003 as Corvallis' 2012 has been the only blip in the Eastern A's two decades of dominance in the class.
Western divisional winner Columbia Falls could be the team to finally bring the Class A trophy back to their area of the state this year.
"We have been denied on this western side for so many years," Wildcats coach Jessie Schaeffer said. "We're not typically a favorite to go in and contend for a state title on this western side. So it's just neat that we have the opportunity, our divisional placings put us in a really good spot."
Columbia Falls outlasted a serious first-place challenge (winning 290.5-275.5) in that divisional from Frenchtown, which itself could make a run at state as the Broncs placed fifth as the west's best-performing team a season ago.
But the Wildcats, who are taking 13 qualifiers to Billings, feel as if they have potential to take a serious swing at the east's heavy hitters.
Four winners — Tyler Gilfry (126), Winslow Peters (138), Josiah Kilman (152) and Justin Windauer (160) — and four more runners-up at the divisional give the Wildcats a deep lineup, with the unbeaten Windauer, last year's 138-pound champ, doing a midseason bump-up to 160 from 152 to open up the class for Kilman and Blaise Cronk (second place at the divisional) to thrive.
It's a we-over-me mentality that's got Columbia Falls with plenty of wrestlers in prime positions to make a run in their weight classes, though there are some tough matchups ahead — 138-pounder Chris Rathjen is tasked with stopping Sidney's Lonski in his first matchup Friday, for instance.
"We have some big matches that we're looking at right now," Schaeffer said. "We have to go in with just a clear mind and the ability to go out and compete and just wrestle and find our ways going through those brackets. It's going to be a battle."
• When you think of recent Billings-area wrestling powers at the Class A level, you generally think of Laurel, four-time state champs which last took home the gold in 2011 and finished second at this year's Eastern A divisional.
However, there's been a new challenger that's risen from the ground up — and its strong performance at the divisional proved it to be one to watch for the future.
Lockwood, coached by former unbeaten four-time Billings Skyview state champ Beau Malia, finished fourth at the Eastern A divisional ahead of the likes of Havre, Livingston and Lewistown, a massive milestone for a program that has a full high school of athletes to choose from for the very first time since the school opened in 2019.
With plenty of exciting youth in their ranks, the Lions may be a couple of years away from building a state-title contender, but they certainly can cause some havoc in a tight points race.
Two eighth-graders, four freshmen and three sophomores make up a significant part of Lockwood's 12-strong state contingent, with freshman Brody Ketterling (120) and sophomore Cole Krutzfeldt (126) — last year's Class AA 113-pound runner-up with Billings Senior — both coming into the Metra off of divisional titles.
"It's just getting people to believe in what you're doing," Malia said of Lockwood's growth. "I think they're all seeing now that we're at the end that it's like, 'Hey, we did the work, we put the time in and we can hang with anybody.'"
Meanwhile at Laurel, the Locomotives are still rolling along as a top-tier Class A program and should likely be in the thick of things Saturday, considering the high level of talent it's bringing over from nearby to Metra.
Finishing second at the divisional with a former state champion in Elijah Nose (103 title in 2022) looking for another after bumping up to 113, coach Ted Hill said that he also expects the fight for the top places to be close and for him to be keeping a watchful eye on how leads may shift wildly from matchup to matchup.
He also acknowledged that some of those battles may be out of the Locos' control — but it should also make for an exciting final day with plenty of high drama.
"You end up rooting for other teams," Hill said. "If Miles City's ahead by two and they're wrestling a Frenchtown guy, well, I just became a Frenchtown fan. ... Those top teams, the fans start paying a little more attention to how those individuals are doing. So it makes for a pretty fun atmosphere."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.