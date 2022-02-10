BILLINGS — For all of Sidney’s wrestling success through the years, coach Guy Melby doesn’t take any of it for granted.
“I don’t think people realize how hard it is to win a state title,” said Melby, whose team is the four-time reigning Class A champ and has won 12 first-place trophies overall. “There’s a lot of teams in Class A who have never won one.
“It doesn’t come by accident. You have to work for it. It’s not a three-month job.”
Frenchtown has been on the cusp of a title in the past, but is among the teams seeking that elusive first crown. The Broncs will bring 17 competitors into the state tournament this weekend at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and, according to Melby and other coaches like Laurel’s Ted Hill, could have the depth to get over the hump this time.
Tenth-year Frenchtown coach Jesse Long won’t discount Sidney in its bid for a fifth-straight win, nor the other contenders such as Columbia Falls, Laurel, Havre, Ronan, Miles City et al.
In short, a tight race is expected.
“I could see the top four or five teams mixing things up. I really don’t know what to expect come Saturday afternoon,” Long said. “It’s going to be a tough tournament. Points are going to be really spread out, and we’re going to have to show up and put some good rounds together.”
Individually, all eyes will be on Sidney 160-pound senior Aden Graves, who is gunning for his fourth state title. If he does it, Graves will become the 38th member of Montana’s four-time champions club.
Graves is the only wrestler in any class vying for a four-peat this year.
The state tournament is making its return to Metra after a year hiatus. Last year’s Class A tourney was held at the Custer County District High School gym in Miles City, as the Montana High School Association split up the state wrestling events due to coronavirus concerns.
Following are storylines to follow in Class A:
• Of Frenchtown’s 17 qualifiers, only one is a returning state finalist: 103 pounder Isaac Stewart. Stewart lost to his older brother Landen in the 103-pound finals last season in Miles City, a rare sibling matchup in a title bout.
The Broncs had four wrestlers win titles last weekend at the Western A tourney, and 11 others placed in the top four. Frenchtown scored 332 points at divisionals to easily prevail.
“We probably set ourselves up as well as we could coming into the state tournament,” Long said. “A lot of our young kids stepped up. That’s going to be a big difference, those younger kids winning a match forward, winning a match back, and picking up six or eight points.
“We’re in a situation where every one of our 17 is going to have to score some points.”
• Columbia Falls matched Frenchtown with a Class A-high 17 qualifiers. Tyler Gilfry at 120 pounds, Josiah Kilman at 132 and Justin Windauer at 138 all won titles at the divisional tournament.
The other teams with double-digit qualifiers are Laurel and Ronan with 14 each, Sidney and Havre with 13 each, Miles City and Libby with 11 each, and Hardin with 10.
“I think we have three or four dudes that have a pretty good chance of wrestling Saturday night,” said Laurel’s Hill. “So we’re in a good spot. But it’ll be fun. With all the teams competing against each other, I don’t know who will come out with it. But it will be a lot more competitive than the last two or three years.”
Ashton Ulschak at 132 pounds and Elijah Nose at 103 are among Laurel’s hopefuls to become the school’s first individual champ since 2016.
• Not only is Sidney’s Graves trying to become the state’s 38th four-timer, he’s looking to become the third Eagles wrestler to complete the feat. Jesse Obergfell did it from 2004-07 (at 98, 105, 112 and 119 pounds) and Gresh Jones from 2012-15 (at 112, 119, 120 and 126).
Graves has so far won titles at 132, 145 and 152 pounds.
“He’s dialed in,” Melby said. “Aden, there’s no question of whether he’s not going to be ready or not. He’ll be ready.”
Meanwhile, Sidney 126 pounder Owen Lonski, a junior, is seeking his third title.
The Eagles, by the way, scored 243.5 points last week to win its 25th Eastern division crown under Melby’s guidance.
• Havre 170 pounder Orion Thivierge, a senior, is also vying for a third consecutive championship. Thivierge lost in the semifinals as a freshman but rebounded to win titles in each of the past two seasons at 160 and 170.
“I think I’ve seen a lot of my main competition this season,” Thivierge said last week. “But I’ve got to get my feet moving, I’ve got to move better on bottom, and I’ve got to find more turns and just diversify myself.
“It’d be very nice to win again. I’d be very happy with that."
• Other returning champions in Class A include Sidney’s Zander Dean and Livingston’s Danyk Jacobsen, both at 145 pounds. Jacobsen defeated Dean in the title bout at the Eastern divisional tournament last week in Laurel.
Jacobsen said that was the first time he and Dean met on the mat.
“I know what I’ve been doing all season has been paying off,” Jacobsen said. “Just have one more tournament left.”
• With 14 state championships, Havre has won the most Class A team titles in history. Sidney is two back with 12, though the Eagles are aiming for their first five-peat. Ronan has nine titles, eight of which came in Class A.
Corvallis was the last non-Havre or Sidney team to win one, but that was 10 years ago in 2012. Laurel’s last team title came in 2011, while Columbia Falls’ was in 1990.
