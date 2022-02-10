BILLINGS — The top four teams in the Class AA wrestling rankings appear to be the favorites to capture a team trophy at the State AA boys wrestling tourney at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Friday through Saturday.
Top-ranked and defending state champion Kalispell Flathead has qualified a tourney-high 24 wrestlers for the event, which begins with the first round Friday at 10:20 a.m.
No. 2 Billings Senior qualified 22 wrestlers for state, No. 3 Billings West 21, and No. 4 Butte 20.
Great Falls and Kalispell Glacier each will have 16 wrestlers competing this weekend, while Great Falls CMR and Helena Capital both will have 13.
Missoula Sentinel advanced 11 wrestlers out of the Western AA divisional, and Billings Skyview and Bozeman Gallatin each qualified nine. Belgrade and Big Sky each have eight and Bozeman and Helena have six apiece. Four Hellgate wrestlers will be competing at Metra.
At the Eastern AA Divisonal in Bozeman, team scores were tallied for the first time and Senior topped the field with 364 points. West was second with 314 and Great Falls third with 247.5.
Team scores were not kept at the Western AA Divisional at Missoula Big Sky.
At the Class AA Duals, Flathead downed Senior 43-18 for first.
“It will be a battle. You look at Senior with their seeds and draws and it will be a war,” said Flathead coach Jeff Thompson. “You can’t count out Billings West and Butte, they took second at the Mining City Duals (falling to Flathead 42-27). … Don’t forget about the guys in purple. They have a solid team and will be ready at state for sure.”
West coach Jeremy Hernandez said the top four-ranked teams are the front-runners for state hardware, but he’s also been around long enough to know strange things can — and sometimes do — happen at the Metra.
“I’m excited to see what happens. Tournaments are different than duals,” Hernandez said. “Us four teams are right there in the mix. Don’t count out Great Falls; they have some dudes who can knock off anybody.”
Following are storylines to follow in Class AA:
• The Braves claimed six individual titles and had 10 finalists at the Western AA divisional. With 24 wrestlers qualified for state, Thompson said his team is in good position.
“Our goal was to qualify 23, so we exceeded our goal and are really happy with that,” he said. “We feel we put ourselves in a really good spot.
“Pretty much the hay is in the barn. Our kids are ready and excited. Now is the time to take the foot off the gas and peak at the right time.”
Senior Fin Nadeau (37-2), the 145-pound divisional titlist, has been a state runner-up three consecutive years.
Nadeau (16-0), along with divisional champs senior Chase Youso (205, 34-0, 19-0), and sophomore Anders Thompson (170, 38-4, 17-0) are undefeated in the AA.
• For the Broncs, seniors Idren Peak (132) and Jalen Vladic (138) were Eastern AA champions. Vladic is a two-time state finalist and was third at state as a sophomore. Peak placed third the past two years and was fifth as a freshman at state.
“I couldn’t be prouder of each and every person here,” said Broncs coach Josh Beeman of his state team. “You have to earn your way on our team and each of them has done it.”
Beeman said the Broncs are focused entering state. He said Senior has 10 state placers entered in this year’s field.
“We have 22 big first-round matches,” Beeman said. “That’s all we are worried about. Do what you need to do for your brothers around you.”
• The Golden Bears have three undefeated wrestlers on their roster who won divisional titles in Iowa-bound senior Drake Rhodes (160, 32-0, 26 pins), freshman Zach Morse (103, 31-0), and sophomore Keyan Hernandez (113, 32-0).
Rhodes is going for his third state title and he was a state runner-up as a sophomore. Keyan Hernandez won last year’s state title at 103 pounds.
The Bears have two other past state champs on their roster.
Junior Jesse Aarness (138, 33-5) was second at divisionals and was the 120-pound state titlist in 2020. Aarness was a state runner-up last season.
Senior Jase Van Pelt (29-4), who will wrestle at Cornell College (Iowa) next year, was second at divisionals at 120. He was undefeated a season ago en route to the 113-pound crown.
Junior Chris Garcia (182) placed second at divisionals and was the state runner-up at 182 pounds last season.
“Obviously our goal is to be the state champ,” coach Hernandez said. “We don’t go in hoping to get fourth or fifth. We hope to make some noise and come out with a team state championship. … Trust your training and go have some fun.”
• The Butte Bulldogs have five state placers in this year’s competition.
Senior Trey Whitlock was second at the Western AA divisional at 113 pounds and was second at last year’s state tournament at 103 pounds.
Senior Kyler Raiha (120) was the divisional titlist and was sixth at state two years ago. Junior Mason Christian (182) also won the divisional bracket and was third at state at 182 last year.
“Just go out and compete with 100% effort and don’t be scared to lose,” Butte coach Cory Johnston said of his message to the Bulldogs. “Go out and try to impose your will on the guy in front of you and wrestle the Butte High style and know you’re ready and prepared.
“Don’t wrestle the singlet, wrestle the kid. We say that a lot.”
• Billings Skyview junior Paolo Salminen was the 170-pound Eastern AA champ. He is 36-0 with 29 pins. Last year at state, Salminen was third at 152 and the year prior he finished as state runner-up at 152.
“This year we are trying to get him over the hump and place first,” said Skyview first-year coach Jon Verlanic.
Senior Hunter Ketchem (132) placed second at divisionals. Ketchem is a three-time state placer, placing sixth at 103 in 2019, winning the 103-pound bracket in 2020, and carving out a third-place finish at 120 in 2021.
“We slowly improved all year long and got better at every tournament and better at every practice,” said Verlanic. “We are peaking at the right time and champing at the bit and ready to get back here to Metra and give the people of Billings a show.”
• Kalispell Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez was the 132-pound Western AA titlist. The junior is undefeated this year and hopes to win a third state title. Vasquez was the champion at 120 pounds in 2021 and 113 pounds in 2020.
• Helena Capital senior Carson DesRosier won the Western AA 138-pound crown to extend his winning streak to 48 matches.
This year DesRosier is 34-0 and he enters the weekend hoping for a third state title. If he adds the state 138-pound bracket to the 138-pound one he claimed in 2021 and the 120-pound one he wrestled to in 2019, he would become the first Capital wrestler to capture three state titles.
DesRosier was the state runner-up to Bozeman’s Avery Allen at 132 pounds in 2020.
DesRosier is already Capital’s career wins leader with a record of 125-7.
• Missoula Big Sky junior Izzy Moreno was second at 145 pounds at divisionals. Moreno won the 132-pound State AA title last year.
• Bozeman junior Avery Allen was the 145-pound champion last year and was first at 132 pounds in 2020. Allen won the 152-pound Eastern AA divisional.
• Eastern divisional individual champions were: 103, Zach Morse, West; 113, Keyan Hernandez, West; 120, Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade; 126, Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; 132, Idren Peak, Senior; 138, Jalen Vladic, Senior; 145, Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls; 152, Avery Allen, Bozeman; 160, Drake Rhodes, West; 170, Paolo Salminen, Skyview; 182, Gavin Millard, Bozeman; 205, Brendan Lockart, Great Falls; 285, Raven Hensley, Great Falls.
• Western divisional individual champions were: 103, Cashton Spolar, Capital; 113, Aiden Downing, Flathead; 120, Kyler Raiha, Butte; 126, Isaac Ayers, Big Sky; 132, Teegan Vasquez, Glacier; 138, Carson DesRosier, Capital; 145, Fin Nadeau, Flathead; 152, Cade Troupe, Flathead; 160, Gabe Lake, Flathead; 170, Anders Thompson, Flathead; 182, Mason Christian, Butte; 205, Chase Youso, Flathead; 285, Talon Marsh, Capital.
• On Saturday, action begins with the semifinal and consolation quarterfinals at 9:30 a.m. and the parade of finalists is scheduled for 4 p.m. … A random draw was held to determine the order of matches for the championship round. Championship matches will begin at the 205-pound weight class Saturday afternoon. All of the other rounds of the tourney begin at 103 pounds.
