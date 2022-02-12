BILLINGS — For the Kalispell Flathead Braves, the margin of victory might have been tighter than they’d like but they’ll definitely take the team title.
The Brave Brawlers repeated as the Class AA champions with 289 points Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Second-place Billings Senior finished with 270 points and Billings West was third with 199.
Last year, the Braves edged the Broncs 247-239.5 for first.
“It was a marathon, just an absolute adrenaline rush,” said Flathead coach Jeff Thompson. “It felt like you never knew what would happen. There were a lot of upsets.
“We ended up on top. Sometimes there’s a little bit of luck in sports. I thought the wrestling gods were looking out for the Flathead boys this weekend.”
Fin Nadeau, a three-time state runner-up for the Braves, won his first state championship with a 5-3 victory over Izzy Moreno of Missoula Big Sky at 145 pounds. Nadeau said he was 4-0 vs. Moreno, a junior who won last year’s 132-pound state crown, this year.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” said Nadeau of achieving the state title.
Said Nadeau of the Brave Brawlers’ weekend: “Our team just had some great matches and some guys stepped up and that’s what we needed.”
While the Broncs wanted to win the state title, coach Josh Beeman said his team has overcame a lot of adversity this year.
“There is nothing not to be proud of,” Beeman said. “These guys go through adversity every day.
“They are an amazing group of kids. I couldn’t be prouder. They couldn’t have tried any harder.”
Earning individual championships were: 103, Zach Morse, West; 113, Keyan Hernandez, West; 120, Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade; 126, Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; 132, Teegan Vasquez, Kalispell Glacier; 138, Jesse Aarness, West; 145, Fin Nadeau, Flathead; 152, Avery Allen, Bozeman; 160, Drake Rhodes, West; 170, Paolo Salminen, Skyview; 182, Mason Christian, Butte; 205, Brendan Lockart, Great Falls; 285, Talon Marsh, Helena Capital.
Rhodes, who will be joining the Iowa wrestling team as a preferred walk-on next year, claimed his third state title to tie the school record for most championships with three. The other members of that club are his brother Jace Rhodes, who is now a member of the Montana Tech men’s golf team, and West coach Jeremy Hernandez.
Rhodes pinned Flathead’s Gabe Lake in 3:07 for the championship at 160 pounds.
“That feels good. It’s a great group of guys,” said Rhodes. “It’s a good group to be in.”
Teegan Vasquez of Kalispell Glacier won his third state title with a pin in 1:26 of Senior’s Idren Peak. Vasquez, a junior, who finished undefeated this year, will be aiming for a fourth title next year.
“I’m definitely already thinking about next year,” he said. “I was thinking about three but now I’m definitely thinking how I can better myself.”
Avery Allen of Bozeman, a junior, won his third state title with a technical fall 15-5 win over Dylan Block of Great Falls at 152 pounds.
“I’ll enjoy it for a while,” said Allen. “Maybe a week. I’ve got to keep working for bigger tournaments and bigger things. I’ve been looking for four. I’m more than halfway there.
“This was a great tournament, but there is always learning and things to get better at.”
Hernandez, a sophomore, won his second straight state title with a 15-7 major decision over Senior’s Cole Krutzfeldt at 113 pounds.
Hernandez finished 36-0 after last year’s 16-0 campaign.
“It feels really good right now, especially being in the Metra,” Hernandez said. “It was just really loud and exciting.”
West freshman Zach Morse pinned Capital’s Cashton Spolar in 3:33 for the 103-pound title.
Morse finished the year 35-0.
“The work we put in at West High is a lot of work,” Morse said. “I have to contribute a lot to that.”
“It was a great and a dream come true. I’ve been aiming for this since I was little. I started when I was 7.”
West’s Jesse Aarness defeated Jalen Vladic of Senior 1-0 for the championship at 138.
Aarness, a junior, was the 120-pound state champ in 2020 and was a state runner-up last year.
“It feels great, especially since last year,” Aarness said. “Being a runner-up stings. My goal was to make sure that never happened again.”
To get to the championship match, Aarness defeated Capital senior Carson DesRosier 8-6 in the semifinals. DesRosier was aiming for a third state title and was undefeated entering the match.
“I was 0-2 versus him before the season started,” said Aarness. “Before the match, I thought I have nothing to lose. If I wrestle my match, I can beat anyone in the state.”
Skyview’s Paolo Salminen finished the year 40-0 with 32 pins when he downed Anders Thompson of Flathead 17-1 with a technical fall for the 170-pound title.
“It feels deserved,” said Salminen. “I worked hard this season.”
Salminen, a junior, earned his first title after placing third at state last year and second as a freshman.
“What went well is I focused on wrestling this year,” he said. “I trained a lot harder and wanted it.”
Christian, a junior, earned a 3-2 victory over Flathead’s Noah Poe-Hatten for the 182-pound bracket.
“It’s crazy. I never thought I’d be here,” he said. “I’m so thankful for all the people who helped me.
“I was good, but I wasn’t quite there. They pushed me in the room and I was able to get there.”
Marsh defeated Great Falls’ Raven Hensley with a pin in 1:50 for the heavyweight crown.
“It feels great,” Marsh said. “I came out on top as a champ. All sports come down to work ethic. If you have work ethic and heart, you’ll win.”
As for how he was going to celebrate, Marsh said, “I’m going to go give my mom a big hug.”
Gutenberger, a sophomore, defeated West’s Jase Van Pelt with a pin in 4:30 for the 120-pound title. Van Pelt was a state champion last year.
“It felt very good to get that pin for the state championship,” Gutenberger said. “I’m really happy right now.
“I was able to dominate good this year. I felt good at this weight. Last year I was up at 126 (he placed fourth at state) and I was way too tiny there. It felt good to wrestle kids my size.”
West coach Jeremy Hernandez was proud of his team for winning a team trophy.
The Bears’ last state trophy was in 1995 when they were third.
“The kids are the ones you should be talking about,” said Hernandez. “They put the time in and the training. They deserve this. They work hard. It’s all on them.”
