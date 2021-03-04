KALISPELL — The first rendition of the State AA wrestling tournament with 16 squads should have quite the hotly contested race for the team championship in Kalispell.
Butte is bringing 25 wrestlers to state, the most of any team. Billings Senior has 24 qualifiers, while Kalispell Flathead and Billings West each have 23. Great Falls High is next at 18, but the Bison are the reigning state champs and bring some top-end talent to the tournament.
Flathead has six of the 13 No. 1 seeds from the West, while Billings West has five of the top 13 from the East. Butte, Billings Senior and Great Falls High all have three No. 1 seeds, Helena Capital has two, and Kalispell Glacier, Missoula Big Sky, Bozeman and Billings Skyview all have one apiece.
“This is probably going to be one of the closest races, at least on paper, that we’ve seen in years,” Flathead coach Jeff Thompson said. “That’s exciting for the wrestling fans and the kids. They know every point counts.”
Nine of the No. 1 seeds are seniors, eight are juniors, seven are sophomores and two are freshmen.
Each of the 16 teams at state has at least seven individual qualifiers. This is the first year Bozeman Gallatin is competing at state.
“What makes it exceptionally exciting is when you have four, five teams that honestly 100% believe they can win that, there is great competition,” Thompson said. “It’ll be an absolutely fantastic state championship to watch.”
Only two matches will be going on at a time in the Flathead gym. The two-day tournament is divided into two sessions with the first session between the weight classes from 103 to 145 pounds and the second session from 152 to 285. Both of those changes are because of the pandemic.
“The way the tournament is set up this year, Senior could have a big lead because they’re strong at the light weights,” Thompson said. “But Great Falls is the opposite, they’re strong at the heavyweights, so they’ll score their points late.”
This will be the first meet of the season where wrestlers from the East and West will face each other and where they'll compete in a tournament format. Teams were limited to a maximum of 14 conference-only duals because of the pandemic.
“There are so many uncertainties with the East and West not crossing that line to face each other,” Thompson said. “As a coach, I’m more nervous than I’ve been in many years. But at the same time, we’re ready. The hay is in the barn and we’re excited to see what we can do on our home turf.”
This will be the first state tournament hosted by Flathead since 1982, according to Thompson. It’s the first state tournament not in Billings since 2011, a result of the pandemic.
Seeking 3-peat
No wrestlers are going for the illustrious four-peat this season, but there are three wrestlers who are looking to cap their careers with a third state title.
Big Sky senior Hunter Meinzen, an Oregon State signee, is the West’s No. 1 seed at 160 pounds. He won the 152-pound title as a junior, the 145-pound crown as a sophomore and was the 138-pound runner-up as a freshman.
Great Falls High senior Elijah Davis is the East’s No. 1 seed at 205 pounds. He won the 205-pound title as a junior and the 182-pound crown as a sophomore.
Great Falls High senior Ethan Deroche is the East’s No. 1 seed at 285 pounds. He won the 285-pound title as a sophomore and junior.
Returning state champs
Twelve wrestlers in the field have won a state championship in the past, and 10 of them are No. 1 seeds. Three are two-time champs and the other nine are seeking their second title.
Three of them are sophomores looking to take the next step in their quest to be four-time state champs. They are Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez (120), Billings West’s Jesse Aarness (126) and Bozeman’s Avery Allen (145). Vasquez won at 113, Aarness won at 120 and Allen won at 132 last year.
Helena Capital senior Noah Kovick (205) is looking to end his career with back-to-back titles after he won at 182 last year. Billings Senior senior Thomas Klepps (170) is trying to do the same after he won at 160 last year.
Billings Skyview junior Hunter Ketchem is the lone 2020 champ who’s not a No. 1 seed. He’s No. 2 at 120 pounds after winning the 103-pound title last year.
The field includes three wrestlers who won a title in 2019 but came up short last year. Billings West junior Drake Rhodes is the East’s No. 1 seed at 152; he won the 113-pound title in 2019 and was second at 126 in 2020.
Helena Capital junior Carson DesRosier is the West’s No. 1 seed at 138; he won the 120-pound title in 2019 and was second at 132 in 2020.
Great Falls CMR junior Colton Martello is the East’s No. 7 seed at 145; he won the 103-pound title in 2019 and was third at 120 in 2020.
Loaded weight classes
There are three weight classes that could have state champs squaring off in the bracket.
At 205, Helena Capital’s Noah Kovick and Great Falls’ Ethan Deroche could meet in the finals.
At 120, Kalispell Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez and Billings Skyview’s Hunter Ketchem could meet in the semifinals. In the final, the winner could then meet Billings Senior junior Jalen Vladic, who’s 12-0 and seeking his first title
At 145, Bozeman’s Avery Allen and Great Falls CMR’s Colton Martello could meet in the semifinals. In the final, the winner could then meet Kalispell Flathead sophomore Cade Troupe, who’s 8-0 and looking for his first title.
Six weight classes have one previous champion in them: 126, 138, 152, 160, 170 and 285.
At 152, there are three prior state finalists. Billings West junior Drake Rhodes lost in the 126 finals in 2020 after winning the 113 title in 2019. Billings Skyview sophomore Paolo Salminen lost in the 152 finals in 2020. Kalispell Flathead junior Fin Nadeau lost in the 145 finals in 2020 and 132 finals in 2019.
The only weight classes without a previous champion are 103, 113, 132 and 182.
Top seeds
The No. 1 seeds from the West are Butte junior Trey Whitlock (103), Butte freshman Maverick McEwen (113), Kalispell Glacier sophomore Teegan Vasquez (120), Kalispell Flathead sophomore Ethan Freund (126), Kalispell Flathead junior Asher Kemppaninen (132), Helena Capital junior Carson DesRosier (138), Kalispell Flathead sophomore Cade Troupe (145), Kalispell Flathead junior Fin Nadeau (152), Missoula Big Sky senior Hunter Meinzen (160), Kalispell Flathead junior Chase Youso (170), Kalispell Flathead senior Ryan Nelson (182), Helena Capital senior Noah Kovick (205) and Butte sophomore Zach Tierney (285).
The No. 1 seeds from the East are Billings West freshman Keyan Hernandez (103), Billings West sophomore Jase Van Pelt (113), Billings Senior junior Jalen Vladic (120), Billings West sophomore Jesse Aarness (126), Billings Senior junior Idren Peak (132), Billings West senior RJ Lowdog (138), Bozeman sophomore Avery Allen (145), Billings West junior Drake Rhodes (152), Billings Skyview senior Cameron Savaria (160), Billings Senior senior Thomas Klepps (170), Great Falls High senior Liam Swanson (182), Great Falls High senior Elijah Davis (205) and Great Falls High senior Ethan Deroche (285).
