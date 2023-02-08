AA Finals

Bozeman's Avery Allen raises his arms after defeating Great Falls' Dylan Block in the 152 pound Class AA final during the MHSA State Wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

HELENA — When it comes to the 2023 Class AA state wrestling tournament, there is no shortage of storylines.

For starters, Class AA could have two wrestlers joining the exclusive 37-member club of four-time state wrestling champions in Bozeman's Avery Allen and Teegan Vasquez of Glacier.

AA Finals

Kalispell Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, facing, wrestles Billings Senior's Idren Peak in the 132 pound Class AA final during the MHSA State Wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
2022 Class AA boys wrestling - Kalispell Flathead Braves

The Flathead Braves repeated as Class AA champions with a score of 289 points by holding off Billings Senior for a second year in a row at the MHSA State Wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Feb. 12, 2022. They were led by individual champion Fin Nadeau. 
Butte's Mason Christian wrestles Helena Capital's Talon Marsh for the 285-pound title on Feb. 4 at the Class AA Western Divisionals in Butte.

