Kalispell Flathead’s Cade Troupe, top, wrestles Billings Senior’s Logan Cole in the 152-pound quarterfinals at the state wrestling tournament Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Cole won by fall in 5:25.
Missoula Big Sky’s Izzy Moreno, top, wrestles Butte’s Maverick McEwen in the 145-pound quarterfinals at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday. Moreno scored a 5-2 victory.
Kalispell Glacier’s Garrett Bosch, facing, wrestles Billings Senior’s Cole Krutzfeldt in the 113-pound quarterfinals at the state wrestling tournament on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Krutzfeldt advanced with a 17-0 win.
BILLINGS — Wrestling fans following the Class AA boys team race are going to be on the edge of their seats Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Defending champion Kalispell Flathead held a 164-151 lead over last year’s runner-up, Billings Senior, at the end of the first day of competition Friday at the state wrestling tournament.
Last year in their home gym, the Braves edged the Broncs 247-239.5 for the team title.
“We’ve lost a few tight ones with Senior,” Flathead coach Jeff Thompson said, noting his team must score pinfall and bonus-point wins on Saturday. “It will come down to the end and be exciting for the fans.
“We just have to keep battling.”
The Broncs feel they are capable of surpassing the Braves, but know Saturday will be a fight to the end.
“Lots of matches left, lots of fighting left, and a whole lot of reason to leave it all on the mat,” said Broncs coach Josh Beeman. “We only ask our wrestlers for their best, and I know we are going to get that in the morning.”
Butte was in third place with 100 points, Billings West was fourth with 95 and Great Falls was fifth with 80.
Flathead senior Fin Nadeau moved into the semifinals at 145 pounds with falls in :55 and 1:07. He is aiming to be a four-time finalist and shooting for his first title. Nadeau, 39-2 and undefeated in the AA, will face James Roan of Senior on Saturday morning. The semifinals begin at 9:30 a.m. The parade of finalists is at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“Just to finally get that state championship win and do it in style,” Nadeau said of his goal. “That finals match I want to at least get a major.
“I’m looking to dominate this tournament.”
Nadeau was happy with how the Braves were wrestling.
“We’ve got some hammers and our No. 2s, our killer bees, are stepping up and showed up and competed,” he said. “It’s been awesome.”
Broncs sophomore Tristan Vladic is a semifinalist at 103 pounds, after a pin in 40 seconds and a 3-2 quarterfinal victory. Vladic will be matched up against Cashton Spolar of Helena Capital, the Western AA divisional winner, in the semis.
Vladic said he qualified for state last season, but was 1-2 at 103 pounds so he is pleased he’ll join his older brothers Brendon Vladic (Senior grad) and Jalen Vladic (this year’s 138-pound Eastern AA titlist and fellow state semifinalist) as state placers.
“It feels good compared to last year. I didn’t place last year,” he said. “It feels good. My brothers have all placed at state.”
The Broncs are in good position to contend, said Vladic.
“Our team has stepped it up a lot this year and been more aggressive,” he said. “Last year we took second to Flathead and we are hoping to beat them this year.
“To beat them (Flathead), our team has to wrestle our best and hardest. If we do that, we win as a team.”
West’s Keyan Hernandez, a state champion last year at 103 pounds, continued his undefeated season (34-0) at 113 pounds with victories by fall in 51 and 50 seconds. Hernandez is slated to wrestle Logan Younkin of Great Falls CMR in the semifinals.
“I’m just sticking to my game plan and not changing how I wrestle because of the tournament,” Hernandez said. “I got to go out there and wrestle how I always do.”
Hernandez is a true student of wrestling and said he planned to watch video of some of his past matches on Friday night so he could see if there was anything he needed to fine tune.
West’s Drake Rhodes (34-0, 28 pins), who will wrestle at Iowa next year, is a semifinalist at 160 after stapling his opponents in 1:06 and 2:51. Rhodes and Conner Kovick of Helena Capital will meet in the semifinals. Rhodes is a two-time state champion and three-time finalist. If Rhodes captures his third state title, he’ll join his brother Jace Rhodes and West coach Jeremy Hernandez in the record books at West as the school’s only three-time state champions.
Helena Capital senior Carson DesRosier (138) extended his winning streak to 50 matches with a pair of victories. DesRosier won by fall in 3:21 and claimed a 14-5 major decision to improve to 36-0.
DesRosier will face West’s Jesse Aarness, a state champion in 2020, in the semifinals. DesRosier is seeking his third state title and if he adds this year’s bracket to his previous two he’ll be the first Capital wrestler to win three state titles.
“It feels good,” DesRosier, who hopes to wrestle in college but hasn’t committed yet, said of being in the semifinals. “Just stay on pace and keep it one match at a time. You can only wrestle one match at a time. You can only focus on that.”
This year the tourney returned to the Metra after the all-class format was broken up into three different sites for the boys last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m glad it’s at the Metra. It’s a super fun place to wrestle,” said DesRosier.
Missoula Big Sky’s Izzy Moreno, the 132-pound state titlist last year, moved into the 145-pound semifinals with a pin in 2:36 and a 5-2 decision.
Moreno, a junior, was second at the Western AA divisional to Nadeau. Moreno will tangle with Great Falls’ Irish Furthmyre, the Eastern AA divisional champ, in the semifinals.
“Today was kind of a rough day. I didn’t wrestle how I wanted to wrestle,” said Moreno. “But, I still pulled out the wins. I’m just pushing the pace and doing what I do best.”
As for what will be key for him tomorrow, Moreno said: “I just need to get a good night’s rest and clear my mind and go out there and compete.”
Butte senior Kyler Raiha won a pair of decisions (5-3 and 3-2) and advanced to the semifinals, where he’ll be matched with West’s Jase Van Pelt, an undefeated state champion last year.
Raiha, the divisional champ, placed sixth at state as a sophomore.
“Senior year, I want to go for it all,” he said.
“This year I want to push it as hard as I can and see what happens.”
Raiha credited his Bulldogs teammates for helping him improve over the years.
“Just my partners push me every day to get better,” he said. “Butte High has a great coaching staff and Cory Johnston is a great coach. At Butte, we have a lot of good wrestlers.”
Kalispell Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez scored pins in :27 and 1:06 at 132 pounds to move into the semifinals. Vasquez, a junior with an undefeated record, is shooting for a third state championship. He’ll be matched with Billings Skyview’s Hunter Ketchem in the semifinals. Ketchem, a senior, was the 103-pound state titlist in 2020.
Bozeman junior Avery Allen is halfway home to a third state title after victories by fall in :59 and 3:10 at 152 pounds. Allen and Calvin Carroll of Great Falls CMR will wrestle in the semifinals.
Skyview junior Paolo Salminen won by pin in :18 and 2:35 at 170 pounds to improve to 38-0 with 31 pins. Salminen, who has third- and second-place finishes at state on his resume, is seeking his first state bracket. He'll be matched with West's Cooper Freitag in the semifinals.
