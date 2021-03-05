SHELBY — Gunnar Smith is on track to join the elite Montana four-time state champion wrestling club.
The Eureka senior started his quest Friday with a pin in 1:46 over Donnie Steen of Baker in the first round of the 132-pound bracket at the State B-C wrestling tournament. He followed that with a 17-1 technical fall victory in the quarterfinals against Huntley Project’s Ashton Christman.
Smith is slated to wrestle Dawson Powers of Whitehall in the semifinals on Saturday. Powers, the fourth seed out of the West, advanced with a 4-minute first-round fall and an 8-2 decision.
In the team race, defending Class B champion Glasgow led Huntley Project 85-74. Circle, the defending State C team champion, was third overall with 42 points. Three Forks-Ennis was in fourth with 41 points and Western division champion Jefferson was fifth with 40.
It's shaping up to be another tight team race like last weekend's Eastern B-C divisonal was when Project edged Glasgow, 260-255.5
"We wrestled well in the second session," Glasgow coach Jory Casterline told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone call. "We had some good wins and some JV guys came through for us and got the pins. We wrestled really well and took it to them."
The Scotties have six in the semifinals. Casterline said the Scotties need to come out "looking for pins and bonus points" on Saturday.
"We had a good day of wrestling and we have to keep it rolling tomorrow," he said.
Project has five of its eight remaining wrestlers in the semifinals.
"We had some matches not go our way today," said Project coach Tim Kaczmarek. "We're still battling and going to need guys competing hard tomorrow."
Trae Thilmony, who beat Smith 12-10 in overtime of the championship match at the Western B-C divisional, has also advanced to the semifinals. The Thompson Falls-Noxon junior downed Evan Sereday of White Sulphur Springs with a pin in 3:07 in the first round, and then scored a 13-1 major decision over David Schultze of Plains-Hot Springs.
Thilmony, a state champion last year and a third-place finisher as a freshman, will wrestle Tyler Niles of Shepherd in the semifinals. Niles won his first-round match with an 11-0 major decision and advanced to the semis with a fall in 5:14.
The semifinals are to begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. and the championship matches are scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m.
Circle senior Krayle Stormer, seeking his third straight state crown, advanced to the semifinals with two pins, the first coming in 1:01 and the second in 2:59, at 126 pounds.
Stormer (30-2) will be matched with Miguel Ramos of Fairfield-Augusta in the semis. Ramos (20-3), the second seed out of the Western B-C, won both of his matches by pin (1:06 and 2:48).
Also at 126 pounds, Kyle Durden of Eureka is still undefeated with a 35-0 record. The senior won his first-round match with a pin in 54 seconds and advanced to the semifinals with a fall in 3:39.
Durden will be matched with Cameron Mikesell of Malta, the second seed out of the East, in the semifinals.
Forsyth's Camron Reilly improved to 20-1 with two major decision victories; winning 12-4 in his first match and 14-5 in his second. Reilly, a senior, was the state champion as a freshman at 103 pounds. He was third in 2019 and fourth last year and hopes to reach the finals once again.
Reilly will be matched with Levi Wagner of Three Forks-Ennis in the semifinals. Wagner (20-4) won by pin in 3:08 in his first match and claimed a 9-4 decision in the quarterfinals.
Anaconda sophomore Nathan Blodnick, who won the 103-pound bracket last year, moved into the semifinal round with a pin in 1:30 and a 6-4 decision against Jacob Prescott of Florence-Carlton in the quarterfinals.
Blodnick (16-3) will be matched with Glasgow junior Jake Kuka (23-7) in the semifinals. Kuka won both of his matches by fall (3:33 and 3:44).
Dallen Hoover of Whitehall is still undefeated at 152. The senior and No. 1 seed from the West, pinned both of his opponents and will wrestle Cole Becker of Circle, a state champion last year, in the semis. Becker advanced with a pin in 1:40 and a 6-2 decision.
Glasgow's Colten Fast (152) started strong in search of his third state championship. The senior, who was third as a freshman, won both of his matches with pins (1:14 and 1:38).
Fast is paired against Jonny Chamberlin of Florence-Carlton in the semifinals. Chamberlin (19-4) won by pin in 3:18 and claimed a 9-2 decision.
At 182 pounds, Colstrip's Rylin Burns improved to 30-1 with two quick falls. Burns won by pin in 27 and 39 seconds. Burns was the 160-pound B-C titlist last year, when he had three straight falls in his final three matches.
In 2019, Burns won the 145-pound title. Burns is set to face Cameron Brusven of Shelby, who advanced with a pin in 3:18 and a 3-1 decision.
Glasgow's Dylan Nieskens made quick work of his opponents, winning by fall in 1:13 and :34 to secure a spot in the semifinals as the senior looks to win his third state bracket.
Nieskens, a three-time finalist, will face Carter Morgan of Choteau with a berth to the 205-pound finals on the line.
